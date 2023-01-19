Action Star Style: How to Get Pedro Pascal’s Waxed Trucker Jacket From ‘The Last of Us’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

What do you throw on when you’re preparing to fight zombies and survive in a post-apocalyptic world? For Pedro Pascal’s character Joel in the last few minutes of HBO‘s new video game adaptation, The Last Of Us, you wear a badass waxed trucker jacket of course.

One of the most anticipated TV series of 2023, The Last of Us broke streaming records with its premiere on Sunday, drawing upwards of 4.7 million viewers, Deadline reports. Along with finally giving fans of the video game a peek into what to expect in its first season, the episode also delivered a dose of style inspiration thanks to Pascal’s rugged, workwear-inspired uniform.

Pascal’s jacket-of-choice, which makes an appearance near the end of the premiere episode, isn’t some custom-made garment that only exists on set — instead, it’s exactly the opposite. His character wears Flint and Tinder’s flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket, a bestselling piece that fans can buy on the lifestyle and apparel shop Huckberry.

Buy Flint and Tinder Jacket $298

As for how the jacket made it into the series, the brand tells Rolling Stone it didn’t work with the show or pay for its placement. But since the premiere episode, Huckberry says it’s seen a spike in sales of the jacket on its site.

The Flint and Tinder jacket comes in an array of neutral colors, from coal to field tan to forest to Havana, and retails for $298 to $398. The made-in-the-U.S. piece features a durable, weather-resistant waxed sailcloth that develops a nice patina over time. (In fact, we’ve worn the same jacket for years for everything from rainy commutes to everyday errands alike, and it seems to only get better with time.) And as Pascal’s Last of Us character proves, it’s also the ultimate stylish survival staple. Trending Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup Florida Says AP African American Studies Program ‘Lacks Educational Value’ Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Buy Flint and Tinder Jacket $298

With nine episodes in its first season, The Last of Us airs every Sunday on HBO Max. Fans of the video game can watch all the action unfold with an HBO Max subscription, which costs $9.99/month for the ad-supported plan or $14.99/month for the ad-free plan.

Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99/month

“Ever since HBO announced plans to make a Last of Us series, gamers have pointed to it as the one that will finally remove the stigma associated with game adaptations, and along the way perhaps help legitimize the concept of video games as art to non-gamers,” Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall wrote in the Last of Us review, calling the series a “finer version of The Walking Dead and HBO’s next big hit.”

Want HBO Max for free? You can watch the premiere episode of The Last of Us to see Pascal’s jacket with a 7-day free trial to HBO Max with your Amazon Prime membership. (Don’t have a Prime membership yet? Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial.)