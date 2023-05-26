Peacock’s Limited Time Deal Gets You a Full Year of Access for Less Than $2 a Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

National Streaming Day deals are here, and NBC is offering an unbeatable discount on its streaming service Peacock Premium with a full year of access for for just $19.99/year. To get the new Peacock deal, use the link below and promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK at checkout.

Buy Peacock Subscription $19.99/year

The steep discount is one of the best promotions we’ve seen for the streamer this year, and it’s even cheaper than Hulu’s and Max’s current deals. Normally $4.99/month, Peacock Premium offers a huge streaming library including everything from The Office to letting you rewatch the Vanderpump Rules reunion. It will also let you watch sports, so you can live stream upcoming events like the French Open and Indy 500, which both kick off on May 28.

This Peacock streaming deal saves you some serious cash on the streaming service throughout the year. With the promo, you’ll pay under $2 per month with the discount (An annual Peacock Premium subscription normally costs $49.99).

Buy Peacock Subscription $19.99/year

A Peacock Premium subscription gives you instant access to thousands of TV shows and a huge catalogue of movies from the NBC vault. That includes shows like Pokerface, Yellowstone, New Girl, SNL, and Bel-Air. Peacock Premium’s movie selection features hundreds of classic movies from Dreamworks, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, and Warner Brothers, including Scarface, American Psycho, Reservoir Dogs, and The Fast and the Furious series.

Like all streaming services, Peacock Premium is also home to exclusive shows and movies including Departure, The Capture, Five Bedrooms, and Brave New World, with more exclusive titles getting released all the time. Because NBC owns the rights to this content a lot of it won’t appear on other streaming services, and you don’t have to worry about it going away or getting delisted. Trending 'Survivor' Superfan Sia Gives $130,000 to Her Favorite Contestants DeSantis Signs Bill Shielding Musk's SpaceX From 'Spaceflight Entity Liability' Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds Tina Turner Was Open About Ike's Abuse — Rappers Made Her A Punchline

A Peacock Premium subscription is normally a pretty good value, but this National Streaming Day deal makes it an even better one.

Want to see more of the season’s best discounts? We found the best streaming deals you should know about online.