RS Recommends: Get Three Months of Peacock for Free With This New Deal

Peacock has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services online these days, thanks to shows like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and the new hit, Girls5Eva. At $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year, it’s cheaper than other sites like Disney+ or HBO Max, though an ad-free Peacock Premium subscription costs $9.99 per month — in line with other streamers.

Still, there are ways to get a good Peacock deal online. The site itself offers a free tier, though the shows and movies you can watch are limited. You can also get a 7-day free trial to Peacock here.

The best Peacock deal this summer though is part of a new collaboration with Winc, the online wine site that delivers fun, super drinkable bottles of wine to your door. Dubbed a “Sip and Stream” promo, Winc is offering three months of Peacock Premium for free when you place an order for wine at Winc.com.

Here’s how the deal works: head to Winc.com and pick out four bottles of wine for $29.95 total (that’s about $7/bottle, which is a huge deal). Choose from red wines, whites, rosés and more; you can also take Winc’s super easy “quiz” to find wines that match your palate if you’re not sure what you like. Winc has also curated four-packs to pair with your favorite Peacock shows and movies, like the “LMAO” pack below, which gets you a Zinfandel, White Blend, Rosé and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Once you place your order, check your email for a Peacock Premium code. Follow the email link to create a Peacock account and get instant access to Peacock’s library of TV shows, movies, documentaries, music and more for free. You’ll have unlimited access to Peacock for three months, after which you can continue with the streaming service or cancel your free subscription.

This Peacock streaming deal saves you $15 off a regular subscription price — and of course, you get four bottles of wine too. Winc says this is a limited-time offer “while supplies last,” so we recommend taking advantage of the deal now. Find out more and choose your four bottles of wine at Winc.com.