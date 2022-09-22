Style Council: Paul Weller Unveils Luxury Capsule Collection With Sunspel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Paul Weller has been tapped as the latest face of Sunspel, collaborating with the luxury British brand on a capsule collection showcasing the singer’s take on the “classic winter wardrobe.”

The aptly-named Paul Weller for Sunspel Collection is available now and features seven sartorial staples, ranging from a Made in England T-shirt to the iconic “Mac” rain jacket. Sizing ranges from XS to XXL while prices range from $125 to $595.

Weller appears in an accompanying ad campaign, rocking a henley shirt in one photo, and a merino wool zip-up in another. In true British menswear fashion, the pieces are impeccably tailored, with refined cuts and subtle detailing, rather than being aggrandizing or over-the-top.

This is the second time the singer has teamed up with Sunspel, following a successful spring capsule unveiled in 2021. The brand says Weller represents the epitome of British luxury, adding that his “impeccable sense of style is almost as legendary as his music.”

For Weller, whose latest album, Fat Pop, was released last May, the collaboration is a chance to work with one of his favorite UK brands. “I’d shopped in Sunspel before this, so I was well aware of the brand,” he tells Rolling Stone. “Their pieces are always quality and whether its my taste or not, I could see how well made they were.”

When it came time to helping design his own collection, Weller says he chose items that he sees as “indispensable winter fundamentals,” including a cold weather tank-top made from cozy merino wool, a varsity-inspired sweatshirt and Weller’s rendition of “the ideal winter mac,” available in navy or a beige-like “stone” colorway.

Weller’s style has always been as eclectic as his music, but the 64-year-old says there’s one genre of fashion that will forever be his favorite. “I’ve gone through many variations [of style] over the decades of course, but at my heart, it will always be Mod, in whatever form that takes,” says the man dubbed by fans as the “Modfather.” “It’s endured and gets added to by each generation and it shows no sign of ever stopping.”

As for music, Weller confirms that he’s working on his next album, adding that he’s “been working with some different artists too, which has been fun.” While there is no confirmed release date for new music as of yet, the singer is playing a handful of dates in Ireland next month. Tickets to Weller’s concert are available on Ticketmaster.com.