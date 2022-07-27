Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey Are the Ultimate Pool Party Trio in New Skims Swim Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is leaning into some famous friends to help promote the launch of her Skims brand’s highly-anticipated swimwear line. The Kardashian and Jens Grede-founded shapewear brand has tapped Paris Jackson to show off its new looks, alongside singer Bella Poarch and Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, who all appear in the campaign.

The campaign was shot and directed by Cobrasnake, a.ka. Mark Hunter. Known for his photographs capturing celebrity party scenes of the 2000s, Hunter drew his inspiration from Los Angeles pool parties when shooting Jackson, Poarch, and Bailey in the new Skims styles.

Skims is known for its comfortable, supportive pieces that offer a flattering fit and the new swimwear collection is no different. The campaign highlights some sure-to-be fan-favorite styles, with Bailey sporting a cut-out monokini, Jackson lounging in a zip-front long sleeve one-piece, and Poarch pairing classic bikini pieces with striking swim gloves.

These standouts are by no means the entirety of the collection. The new drop — which will be available for purchase on Skims.com — includes an extensive repertoire of cover-ups, one-pieces, two-pieces, and accessories that can easily be mixed and matched. The pieces will be available in seven different colors, with neutral tones like almond, cocoa, and ochre as well as bold hues such as taffy and onyx. Each piece from the collection will be available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X and pricing starts at $48 for towels and gloves to $88 for swimwear.

Poarch, who recently released a new single called “Dolls,” posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Skims photoshoot to Twitter earlier this week, seemingly joking that she “can’t swim.” Bailey, meantime, teased the campaign on Instagram, writing that she knows “what I’ll be wearing this summer.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has featured her pals in a Skims campaign — previous shoots have featured everyone from Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks, to Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.