‘Parasite’ Inspired Countless Memes; Now Comes the ‘Parasite’ Merch

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is already one of the most-talked about films of the past year, sweeping up a roster of awards that started with the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, to winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards just a few months ago. The film was the first foreign-language film that nabbed the top prize at the Oscars, and as with any major film, the memes quickly followed.

Parasite now has its own page on the popular site, Know Your Meme, highlighting the subculture around the film and around the Bong Joon Ho fandom, dubbed the “Bong-hive.” The exuberant director’s Oscar’s speech has even become a familiar meme for those extra-long days at work, or as a Friday afternoon share.

Meantime, the “Jessica Jingle,” popularized by the character of Ki-jung, has even inspired its own EDM remix, available to download on Amazon. What started as a way for the character to remember her assumed persona is now a catchy, Tik Tok-worthy clip.

But Parasite’s seemingly overnight success has also spun off some interesting collaborations, with both big brands and fans alike releasing Parasite-inspired merch. From phone covers to fan art, here are eight ways to show your love for the Oscar-winning film IRL.

1. CASETiFY x Parasite Tech Accessories

CASETiFY is joining forces with the team behind Parasite to celebrate the film’s success with the launch of these limited-edition device cases. There are several designs to choose from and there are accessories for iPhones, Androids, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

CASETiFY is known for the stylish tech accessories, which merge durability and functionality (choose from basic, strong or “ultimate” protection units) with pop culture and fashion-inspired designs. This collaboration is no different.

This Parasite collaboration lets you choose from a set of designs, which range from a film ticket stub to the iconic censorship bar that is featured on the official film poster. You can even customize your case with morse code, which is how Geunsae “communicated” with Mr. Park from the basement for years. Hopefully, you are not walking around trying to get WiFi from your neighbors though.

The waitlist launches on April 23rd (page won’t be up until then). You will need to act fast if you want to snag a case before the limited-edition collection officially launches on April 29th. The collection retails for $35 and up.

2. Parasite Family Tee

“Act like you own the place” with this Parasite Family Tee. A T-shirt is the easiest way to show your affinity for something, and this shirt features the Kim family and their employers, hidden behind censorship bars.

We also like this T-shirt, which features a metaphorical illustration that was seen on many of the film’s promotional posters. The tee comes in unisex sizing and multiple colors are available.

3. Parasite Art Print

In the film, it is mentioned that Mr. Park’s house was previously owned by fictional architect Namgoong Hyeonja, which ends up being a major component to the plot when the housekeeper returns for her husband. Parasite’s production designer Lee Ha Jun actually designed the house from scratch, and staircases that divide the upper and lower class physically are a recurring theme throughout.

Take a birds-eye view look at Mr. Park’s house with this art print by Floor Plan Croissant — a film fan who also happens to be an architect.

4. Official Soundtrack on Vinyl

The official vinyl of Parasite is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide, so you do not want to miss the chance to own this. As you know, the film takes a turn from being a light-hearted comedy to a black comedy thriller in a matter of seconds, and the original score matches the mood accordingly. The film’s score was written by Jung Jae-Il, who also wrote for Okja, another film by Bong. If you don’t have a record player, you can also check out the official CD on Amazon.

5. Ramdon

Ramdon is a new term that came from the film, but the dish has been around in South Korea much longer. When the Park family returns from their camping trip due to the rain, Mrs. Park asks for Ramdon to be prepared for Da-song. The word ‘ramdon’ comes from mixing ramen and udon, but the dish is actually an existing mashup of two instant noodle classics, Chapaghetti and Neoguri, dubbed Chapaguri. Fans across the globe have tried making ramdon in their kitchens, and now, you can even buy the two packages in a bundle.

6. Parasite Fanart Maze

This poster design is a bit more interactive than the other one we showed and showcases the area that the Parks and Kims live in. There is a maze that you can attempt that starts at the top with the Park’s house and ends with the Kim’s basement unit. In the film, there are several shots of both families walking up and down the stairs, and once the Kims successfully escape from the house in the rain, there is a scene where they walk all the way down to their home, only to find that — spoiler alert — it has been flooded. The two families are both physically and metaphorically on different levels, and the numerous staircases in this poster reinforce that idea.

Parasite Map Poster, $16.95, available on Redbubble

7. Parasite Movie Quote Mug

“Ki-woo, you know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. No plan. You know why? If you make a plan, life never works out that way.” Early on the film, Ki-taek praises his son Ki-woo for having a plan for his future, and brings up how plans are always a good idea throughout the film. When the family is stuck at the local gymnasium for shelter after their apartment is flooded, Ki-taek tells his son that having no plan is the best, contradictory to everything he has said before.

Sometimes it is better to have no plan and let things happen on their own, and what better way to remind yourself of this manta than with a mug by your side?

Parasite Movie Mug, $16.88, available on Amazon

8. Parasite DVD/Blu-ray

Whether you’re watching for the first time or want to re-watch from home grab a copy of the Oscar-winning movie on DVD or Blu-ray. The disc includes a bonus Q&A with Director Bong Joon Ho.

