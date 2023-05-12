Stream Free: Here’s How to Get Paramount+ With Your Walmart+ Membership to Watch Your Favorite Shows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s the cold, hard truth: While you’ve been spending extra cash on your annual Amazon Prime membership, you could’ve been saving yourself money on everything from groceries to gas with Walmart’s very own $98 annual membership plan, dubbed Walmart+. Even better, the store’s membership includes a free subscription to Paramount+ to boot — no strings attached.

But is this really that good of a deal? Normally subscribers have to pay $9.99 for a monthly ad-free Paramount+ plan, but with the Walmart+ membership perk, you can stream up to about 40,000 different episodes of the service’s movies and shows without paying a single cent, plus thousands of live sports broadcasts for free. Not bad.

Want to go with the annual Paramount+ Essential subscription on its own? You'd save 16% but you'd still pay around $49.99 a year. In other words, you're not going to find a better deal that gets you streaming access plus discounts on groceries and discounts on gas than with your Walmart+ membership.

Like Amazon Prime, Walmart+ includes a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service before committing to the membership rate. Both have their share of pros and a variety of included perks, but as far as your yearly budget goes, you can’t go wrong with Walmart+ if you want Paramount+ too.

New Walmart+ users can get $50 off their first orders of over $75 right now, bringing down the price of that new subscription even more. We did the quick math, and you’ll save yourself about $40 compared to Amazon Prime’s $139 annual subscription cost. (You can learn more about what’s included in a Walmart+ membership here.)

The bottom line: This means more cash in your pocket to treat yourself this weekend — and, most importantly, streaming access to some of the best TV and blockbusters out there, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Gun: Maverick, 1883, and Rise of the Pink Ladies. Any questions?