What is Paramount+? Here’s What to Know About the New Streaming Service

Paramount+, a new, updated version of the CBS All Access streaming service is officially launching on March 4. It’s the latest entrant in the “streaming wars,” which includes NBC’s Peacock, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, and established services like Netflix and Hulu

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Paramount+ right here, so you can decide whether it’s worth it for you.

It’s A Great Deal Compared To Most Streaming Services, Especially Right Now

Paramount+ costs $4.99 per month for a basic plan, or $9.99 for an ad-free subscription.

This puts it on par with services like Discovery+, which costs $5.99 per month, and NBC’s Peacock, which has a limited free tier but costs $9.99 for a premium plan.

You can save money by subscribing to an annual plan for either $59.99 with ads, or $99.99 for an ad-free plan. You can save 50% on an annual plan if you subscribe before March 4, which drops the prices down to $30 or $50; if you’re at all interested in Paramount+, we highly recommend taking advantage of this limited time promotion.

You Can Watch Thousands Of Movies And TV Shows Like Survivor, Young Sheldon, And The Young And The Restless On Demand

The Paramount+ streaming library is full of classic TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS, Paramount, and their many subsidiaries. This includes CBS, Sports HQ, Entertainment Tonight, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and the Smithsonian Channel.

This includes classic shows like Spongebob Squarepants, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Laguna Beach, Frasier, Big Brother, Survivor, Hot In Cleveland, Perry Mason, CSI Miami, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, The Young & The Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection.

Paramount+ Is Building Up An Impressive Slate Of Original Content, Too

Paramount+ is differentiating itself from other streaming services by producing original content you won’t be able to watch anywhere else.

These “Paramount+ Originals,” include Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News and The Stand. New movies and shows will be developed over time, including a reboot of Fraiser, which was just announced. You can expect revivals or reunions like this on a regular basis.

You Won’t Have To Worry About TV Shows Or Movies Going Away

The content available on Paramount+ is owned by CBSViacom and Paramount, which means they don’t have to pay licensing fees to a third-party company.

That means you won’t have to worry about your favorite Paramount+ shows and movies suddenly disappearing at the end of the month. If anything, you’ll see Paramount+’s library continue to grow over time, as legacy shows and exclusives become available.

This consistency makes it easy to recommend an annual plan because you know exactly what you’re going to get when you sign up.

You Can Stream In 4K Right Away

Paramount+ allows you to stream videos in 4K from launch, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind. You’ll need a 4K TV and source (like a 4K media streamer) to watch videos at the highest possible resolution. You’ll also need a very fast internet connection to stream in 4K.

Don’t worry, the videos on Paramount+ will still look great in 1080P (full HD), and some older TV shows and movies may not be available in 4K yet.

Paramount+ Is Available On Every Major Device, And It’s Easy To Sign Up

You can sign up for a Paramount+ account online by vising their website, or downloading the CBS app on iOS and Android. The CBS app will automatically be updated to a Paramount+ app once the service officially launches. The service offers a free 7-day trial before prompting you to get a paid subscription.

If you’re planning on taking advantage of their pre-launch deal, we recommend signing up through a web browser to make sure you receive the promotional pricing.

Once you have a subscription, you can watch Paramount+ content on all of your gadgets, including Macs and PCs, iOS and Android devices, or through a media streamer like the Fire TV Stick, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV. This wide range of choices allows you to watch Paramount+ content anywhere, from your home theater to your commute.

The Bottom Line

Paramount+ is building on the foundations of CBS All Access, and will be one of the most competitive streaming services when it launches on March 4. It will have a huge library of TV shows and movies that won’t change, be available on all major platforms and devices, and comes at a great price. It’s clear CBSViacom put a lot of thought into making Paramount+ a success, and we highly recommend checking it out.