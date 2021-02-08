 Pandora Top Songs by Australian Singers: Most Popular Aussie Musicians - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Grateful Dead's Iconic Dancing Bears Inspire New Collection of Bobbleheads
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

Pandora Releases List of Top Aussie Artists on Its Platform, as Australian Open Begins

The streaming service teamed up with the Tennis Channel to highlight the most popular songs by Australian artists, in conjunction with the first Grand Slam event of the tennis season

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
top australian artists songs pandora

bobex73 - stock.adobe.com

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam event of the tennis season — streaming service Pandora has released a list of the most “thumbed up” songs by Australian artists on its platform. The new data is part of a collaboration between Pandora and the Tennis Channel, timed to the start of the Australian Open tournament, which runs from February 8th to February 21st.

Gotye and Kimbra’s 2011 mega-hit, “Somebody That I Used To Know,” tops Pandora’s list, followed by Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX), and AC/DC’s classic, “You Should Me All Night Long,” rounding out the top three. The list also includes throwback artists like Savage Garden and Crowded House, as well as newer stars like Troye Sivan and “Dance Monkey’s” Tones and I.

Pandora says it used its “Top Thumb” data to capture the tracks that were most liked or “thumbed up” by listeners on the platform. Pandora users can “thumb” a song to add it to their “My Thumbs Up” playlist. The music service will also create custom playlists for you based on artists you have liked, or after you have thumbed five or more songs on a particular radio station.

Worth noting: an artist’s “top thumbed” track isn’t always their popular song on the charts. The Weeknd’s all-time most thumbed-up song isn’t “Blinding Lights,” for example, but rather “Earned It,” which comes in far ahead of the rest with 9.2 million thumbs up, followed by “Star Boy” (3.8 million thumbs up) and “Die for You” (2.8 million thumbs up).

In terms of Aussie artists, you can see the full list of top Australian artists on Pandora below, and find out more on Pandora.com.

  1. “Somebody That I Used To Know” (feat. Kimbra), Gotye
  2. “Fancy” (Feat. Charli XCX), Iggy Azalea
  3. “You Shook Me All Night Long,” AC/DC
  4. “Jessie’s Girl,” Rick Springfield
  5. “Battle Scars,” Guy Sebastian and Lupe Fiasco
  6. “Crave You,” Flight Facilities
  7. “Riptide,” Vance Joy
  8. “Chandelier,” Sia
  9. “Sweet Disposition,” The Temper Trap
  10. “Stayin’ Alive,” Bee Gees
  11. “Walking On A Dream,” Empire Of The Sun
  12. “Down Under,” Men At Work
  13. “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” Jet
  14. “You’re Going Down,” Sick Puppies
  15. “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
  16. “Torn,” Natalie Imbruglia
  17. “Never Be Like You (feat. Kai),” Flume
  18. “Youngblood,” 5 Seconds Of Summer
  19. “Truly Madly Deeply,” Savage Garden
  20. “Youth,” Troye Sivan
  21. “Shooting Stars,” Bag Raiders
  22. “Big Jet Plane,” Angus & Julia Stone
  23. “No Diggity,” Chet Faker
  24. “You’re The One That I Want,” Olivia Newton-John
  25. “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” Crowded House
  26. “I Just Want To Be Your Everything,” Andy Gibb
  27. “Need You Tonight,” INXS
  28. “All Out of Love,” Air Supply
  29. “Be Alright,” Dean Lewis
  30. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
  31. “Under The Milky Way,” The Church
  32. “Reminiscing,” Little River Band
  33. “Untouched,” The Veronicas
  34. “Priceless,” for KING & COUNTRY
  35. “Joker and the Thief,” Wolfmother
  36. “Tomorrow,” Silverchair
  37. “Warm Whispers,” Missy Higgins
  38. “Frontier Psychiatrist,” The Avalanches
  39. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” Tame Impala
  40. “The Road,” Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

To qualify for the list, the artists had to have been born or raised in Australia. See all the details on Pandora.com. You can also head to Pandora to sign up for a free account, which gets you personalized stations, access to podcasts, and unlimited skips (after you listen to an ad). Ad-free plans on Pandora start at just $4.99.

As for tennis, you can stream the Australian Open live online via the Tennis Channel, which is showing live or same-day matches every day of the two-week event. You can watch the Tennis Channel live without cable by signing up for a free trial to fuboTV or Sling TV, which will both let you stream the Australian Open online free.

In This Article: Australia, Pandora, sports, Tennis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.