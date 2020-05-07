Pandora Launches ‘Game Night’ Playlists That Pair Pop Hits With Classic Board Games

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Streaming service Pandora is teaming up with Hasbro to make your at-home game night feel a little more musical.

The two brands unveiled their “Bring Home the Fun with Sound On” campaign this week, which pairs Pandora playlists with classic board games like Monopoly, Clue and Trivial Pursuit. Pandora created a playlist for 12 different Hasbro games in total, with the songs all tied to the theme, name or objective of the game.

Curated by Pandora’s editorial team, the playlists feature songs from top artists on the platform, including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Rihanna, along with classic hits from the likes of Madonna, AC/DC and Prince.

Here’s a look at some of the songs Pandora chose for each game. Follow our links to pick up the board games online, and stream the accompanying playlists for free on Pandora.com.

MONOPOLY: “It’s All About the Benjamins” by Puff Daddy and “Material Girl” by Madonna.

OPERATION: “Your Body Is a Wonderland” by John Mayer and “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa.

BATTLESHIP: “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish and “Float On” by Modest Mouse.

CANDY LAND: “Yummy” by Justin Bieber and “Candy” by Doja Cat. Hasbro also recently released a “retro” edition of Candy Land, inspired by a version released in 1967.

TWISTER: “Red” by Taylor Swift and “Green Light” by Beyoncé. Hasbro’s latest edition updates the game to let you pair your Twister mat with Alexa, to call up her “Twister Spinner” skill.

CLUE: “Killer Queen” by Queen and “Walking with a Ghost” by Tegan and Sara.

RISK: “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears and “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay. The classic “world domination” game recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. Get the limited-edition 60th anniversary set here.

SCATTERGORIES: “Day ‘N Night” by Kid Cudi and “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (okay, so like the game, this playlist is a little more random).

TRIVIAL PURSUIT: “How Do You Sleep” by Sam Smith and “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston.

JENGA: “Brick by Brick” by Arctic Monkeys and “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus.

THE GAME OF LIFE: “Work” by Rihanna and “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors (not including Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” seems like a missed opportunity).

CONNECT 4: “Hotel Yorba” by The White Stripes and “1234” by Feist.