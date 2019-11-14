How Did Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce End Up in a YBN Cordae Music Video?

Oprah released her annual list of “Favorite Things” last week and the media mogul’s picks for 2019 include a 9-in-1 pressure cooker, an electric wine opener, a hipster-approved emergency kit, and even a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt (appropriately dubbed the “Trailblazer tee”).

A ton of celeb favorites are also on the list, including the ultra portable Sony Bluetooth speakers, and the Hollywood-approved APL knit sneakers, seen on everyone from Sophie Turner to Rick Ross.

And then there’s TRUFF, a buzzy white truffle-infused hot sauce that’s given casual chefs and amateur foodies alike a not-so-secret ingredient in their Top Chef-inspired meals. The hot sauce has not only popped up in middle class kitchens across the country, it also features prominently in rapper YBN Cordae’s latest music video, for the Anderson .Paak-featuring track, “RNP.”

The fact that Oprah’s favorite hot sauce ended up in a song about “Rich Ni**a Problems” actually seems kind of fitting. TRUFF describes their “White Truffle Limited Release” as “a curated blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, white truffle, and a hint of organic coriander,” designed for those with a “sophisticated palette.”

TRUFF co-founders Nick Guillen and Nick Ajluni say the relationship between TRUFF and Cordae began organically when the two attended a private listening event for the release of Cordae’s debut album, The Lost Boy. The guys say they immediately saw a synergy between YBN and the brand. When the opportunity arose to be featured in “RNP,” they eagerly stepped in to offer product (read: paid for placement) to — in their words — “add some spice” to the video concept.

“We are huge music fans and have watched YBN Cordae on the rise so working with him was super exciting,” says Ajluni. “As our brand grows we always love to see it show up in new places and see people’s reaction to trying it and the video set let us do that.”

TRUFF appears in the first 30 seconds of the Aplus Filmz-directed video, with lingering shots of the slim white bottle on the table and close-up shots of the white truffle oil being poured over fried chicken (it presumably goes great with eggs and pasta too). The hot sauce brand reportedly brought in catering for the talent and crew during filming days too, though there’s no word as to how Cordae handles his heat.

TRUFF’s founders say their affinity for hip-hop and celebrity collaborations isn’t new — part of their unofficial advisory team when they first launched included sneaker designer Jon Buscemi, and Aaron Levant, the founder of ComplexCon. Now TRUFF can add Oprah to their list of supporters as well.

In addition to TRUFF there were also a couple of other music-adjacent gifts that made Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2019. Chief among them: Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories makeup collection, which the singer launched on Amazon in July as an accessible, gender-neutral beauty brand. Gaga demoed the collection for Oprah last week, spawning this now-iconic Instagram selfie that has amassed 900,000 likes and counting.

Amazon has launched an entire section of their site dedicated to Oprah’s Favorite Things. See all her picks at amazon.com/oprah.