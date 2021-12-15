Olivia Rodrigo and Casetify Launch ‘Hardened Hearts’ Phone Case Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s brutal out there…but that doesn’t mean your phone doesn’t deserve some stylish protection from Casetify‘s latest collaboration featuring Olivia Rodrigo hand-picked designs. This limited-edition line is expected to sell out faster than Rodrigo concert tickets, so hurry if you want to check them out.

The “Hardened Hearts” collection of cases for iPhone and select Samsung devices will officially launch on December 15th, with all the cases in the collection retailing between $45 and $75 on Casetify.com. Rodrigo’s line will pair exclusive designs with tough-as-nails protection for your phone.

Casetify

Buy: Casetify x Olivia Rodrigo Collection at $45+

“Hardened Hearts” draws inspiration from the singer’s signature aesthetic with nods to her personal love for pop punk and rock, and references to her record-breaking album, Sour. Fans can relive their teenage heartbreak with cases spotlighting iconic song lyrics from “brutal” and “good 4 u.” The cases are stylized in hearts and butterfly-clad prints, but with equally edgy graphics. You can also customize exclusive cases in the collection with names, monograms and more in an Olivia-esque font.

“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with CASETiFY that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” says Olivia.

Designs in the collection will include Casetify’s newest lineup of sustainable phone cases, which recycles used, old phone cases into brand new ones. You can also get “Hardened Hearts” Impact and Ultra Impact cases, which get up to 10 feet of drop protection—durable enough for when things go sour. Other styles in the collection include Casetify’s Mirror Case and its newly-launched Ultra Compostable Case.

Previous Casetify collabs, like the recent BTS “Butter” collection, sold out within minutes of launch, so you’ll want to snag the products you want want as soon as the Casetify x Olivia Rodrigo collection goes live December 15. See more on Casetify.com.