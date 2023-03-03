Get Moving: Obé Fitness Gets You 10,000+ Fitness Classes For just $99 Annually

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There are only so many YouTube at-home workouts you can try out before you’re bored of the same content or just not getting the personal touch you need. That’s where fitness subscription apps come in, and Obé Fitness is one of the best of them.

It’s got more than 10,000 on-demand workouts, plus a whole section of live classes, so you can get some face time with your instructor. Obé Fitness makes it easy to sign up too, offering a seven-day free trial to let you test out the service. Then, you can get your first year for just $99 with coupon code MOVEMENT99 applied automatically at checkout.

Buy Obé Fitness yearly subscription $99

This limited-time deal is open to new members only and with it, you can get a class a day for less than half a dollar — talk about savings! There’s also no limit to how many classes you can attend a day, which means your membership basically pays for itself.

At Obé Fitness there are dance-based workouts, HIIT, pilates, cycling, yoga and even strength training classes, amongst others. You can choose between beginner, advanced, or ‘open level classes, and even choose between prenatal and post-natal workouts. Each class can last anywhere between five minutes to 60 minutes, meaning you can get a workout in even on the busiest days. Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Inside Jim Jordan's Disastrous Search for a 'Deep State' Whistleblower Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? J-Hope and J. Cole Meet in the Middle for New Song 'On the Street'

One of my favorite parts about Obé Fitness is the variety available, and the fact that there are no leaderboards — it’s a no-judgment zone that lets you achieve your fitness results guilt-free. And, while some workouts will require equipment, like weights or a yoga mat, there are many classes that use no equipment at all, saving you from investing any additional money on your home gym till you’re ready to.

You can try out a training program too, which is a collection of workout videos based on your goals — we like the starter pack which is a good introduction to Obé Fitness. Fitness classes can also be streamed straight on your laptop, or even be streamed through your iOS or Android phone via the mobile app. The fitness app is also compatible with both Apple TV and Chromecast if you want to work out in front of a bigger screen.

Sign up now for your seven-day free trial, before time runs out. And don’t forget to use code MOVEMENT99 to get your first year for just $99 — originally $169.99.