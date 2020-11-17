Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’ Is Available Free on Audible If You Sign Up Now

A Promised Land, the first volume of former President Barack Obama’s presidential memoir, is available today.

The book covers President Obama’s early life through the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. This period covers his historical 2008 presidential campaign, and most of his first term in office. The book is available in many formats, but the Audible audiobook version may be your best bet. The book is narrated by President Obama himself, so you can hear the intonation in every word, and get a better sense of exactly what the Commander In Chief was thinking as he wrote it.

This unabridged audiobook clocks in at an impressive 28 hours and 10 minutes, and you can listen to a sample of it here. The audiobook costs $39.81, but you can get it for free by signing up for an Audible trial. You’ll get one “credit,” which you can spend on A Promised Land, or any other book in Audible’s library. Once downloaded, the book is yours to keep even if you cancel your Audible subscription. An Audible subscription costs $14.95 per month.

A Promised Land is one of the most highly anticipated books of 2020, and it joins Jimmy Carter’s White House Diary and George W. Bush’s Decision Points as a presidential memoir read by its author. Every version of President Obama’s book will be insightful, but you can hear him tell his story for free if you sign up for an Audible trial.