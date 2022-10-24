Oakley’s New Gaming Glasses Are Easy on the Eyes In More Ways Than One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Oakley is known for their sporty eyewear, from prescription frames to sunglasses, but the brand is making a new play for gamers too.

Oakley has just dropped a collection of e-sports glasses made with the brand’s Prizm Gaming 2.0 Lens Technology, which promises sharper vision and lesser eye strain for gaming through the night.

An accompanying campaign for the new frames features gamers Seth “Scump” Abner and Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez, amongst others. Titled “Be Who You Are,’ the 60-second video’s narrative is built around combatting infamous gamer stereotypes and encouraging gamers to embrace who they are.

In the video itself, you’ll see the latest gaming frames in action. Oakley says the new lens technology is designed to reduce blue light exposure by up to 30% and is even optimized to soften the strain from the latest OLED and LED screens. The new glasses are available as prescription or non-prescription frames.

Every style available in the collection is also headset-compatible, and we personally love these NXTLVL frames, which feature a sleek black square lens and an extremely lightweight build. You’ll see the new Prizm tech on them, easily identifiable by the yellow tint, best suited for low light conditions — like the inside of your gaming room.

Since these frames are basically sunglasses designed for indoor wear, they’ve even got an almost edgy look that will be sure to stand out during your streaming sessions. The NXTLVL frames are available in a glass-like white shade too, if you want a cleaner look.

If these frames are not your style, be sure to check out the full collection for more options. You can even play around with the virtual try-on feature to help you make a decision.

