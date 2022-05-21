Mo Ice, Mo Drinks: Igloo Launches Notorious B.I.G.-Themed Coolers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday this weekend, and Igloo is supplying a cool way to toast to the late rapper: The brand has just released two Biggie-inspired coolers, ideal for any fan or collector.

The first cooler, called the Mo’ Money Playmate Pal, sees Igloo’s seven-quart Little Playmate covered in an all-over money print (with Biggie’s face on each 100-dollar bill), and the iconic line, “Mo money, Mo problems,” printed across the lid.

The second cooler, a 16-quart Party Playmate Elite, features “Party & BullSh*t” printed on the lid — another classic line from the Brooklyn rapper.

Both coolers from the Notorious B.I.G. Playmate collection are available now at IglooCoolers.com/Biggie. The seven-quart Mo’ Money Playmate Pal is priced at $44.99, and the 16-quart Party Playmate Elite costs $54.99. Stock is limited (and Igloo’s special-edition coolers regularly sell out), so be sure to grab one now.

Buy: Notorious B.I.G. x Igloo Collection at $44.99+

Besides being a thoughtful gift or worthy collectible for Biggie fans, the Igloo Notorious B.I.G. Playmate coolers are actually very functional. The seven-quart Mo’ Money Little Playmate fits up to nine regular-sized cans, making a good choice for picnics or beach days. The larger 16-quart Party Playmate Elite, meantime, can hold up to 30 cans — enough for a tailgate or backyard party.

Both coolers utilize Thermecool foam insulation, ensuring that your beverages stay chilly in any weather. They also feature Igloos’s signature tent top, which lends a sturdy handle for easy transportation and quick opening/closing action.

Igloo isn’t the only one celebrating Biggie’s birthday this weekend: The late rapper’s estate has just released a new single — the first in 17 years — called “G.O.A.T.” The track is a remix of Biggie’s “I Love The Dough,” with added features from Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo.

As B.I.G. would have wanted, there are also birthday festivities all over NYC this weekend. At the Empire State Building on May 20, a life-size holographic avatar of B.I.G. was set up for viewing and pictures. Lil Kim — Biggie’s partner before his untimely death — hosted a black-tie B.I.G. Dinner Gala with performances from French Montana, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Bone Thugs, and other rappers. In select Brooklyn subway stations, Biggie’s image can be seen on the walls, and fans can even purchase special-edition B.I.G. MetroCards.

For Igloo, the Notorious B.I.G. release is the latest in a series of collaborative collections. Igloo has previously launched coolers with Iron Maiden, The Grateful Dead, and The Beatles.

If you can’t make it to NYC for Biggie’s birthday festivities, Igloo’s Notorious B.I.G. coolers are a great way to honor the legendary rapper. Shop both coolers now at IglooCoolers.com/Biggie.