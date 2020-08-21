10 Things Our Product Editors Bought From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summertime might bring warm weather and vacations, but the real treat for deal-hunters and style enthusiasts is Nordstrom’s anniversary sale. For more than 50 years, this August event has marked Nordstrom’s inception with some of the best deals from the department store – or really any store, for that matter.

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is unique because you can score massive deals in every department. Designer clothing, white-hot trendy sneakers, outdoor gear, kitchenware and beauty supplies are just a handful of the categories on offer. Plus, unlike most sales, this one isn’t just stuff that didn’t sell last season – it’s also new arrivals from next season. This means you can stock up for fall and find bestsellers that have been restocked.

The only downside with Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is that there are almost too many deals to sift through. To make things easier, we’ve gone through the offerings and rounded up 10 things that we’re adding to our carts before the sale ends on August 30th. Shop fast as quantities are limited and moving quickly. Browse our top picks below and see the full sale inventory here.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Men’s Picks

1. Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe

Since Adidas dropped the UltraBoost a few years ago, the running shoe has become a classic. It epitomizes the minimal athletic look that’s been sweeping the streets (and the runways), earning the UltraBoost a spot in the wardrobe of almost every hypebeast, fashionista and well-dressed athlete.

But the Ultraboost’s success isn’t all due to its looks. The shoe is performance ready with Adidas’ Boost cushioning which absorbs shock and keeps you comfortable while running, training or walking to work. The upper uses Primeknit+, a flexible fabric that provides breathability and a snug fit. Overall, they’re a great motivator for running or starting that quarantine workout, but they’re also very stylish with everyday joggers, chinos or shorts. Regularly $180, the shoe gets a massive discount to just $119 right now.

Courtesy Nordstrom

2. Patagonia Black Hole 25-Liter Weather-Resistant Backpack

Patagonia’s Black Hole line of bags has been a hit with hardcore outdoorsmen and regular commuters alike. The line is chock-full of bestsellers, so we were stoked (and a bit surprised) to find this Black Hole backpack at nearly 35% off.

The first thing you’ll notice about this backpack is the shiny ripstop fabric (which is used on all Black Hole bags). This water-repellent material delivers both ruggedness and looks, ensuring that the backpack will hold up against nasty weather and urban fashion trends. Inside you’ll find a padded laptop sleeve, smartphone pockets, organizers and a main compartment large enough for any essentials or a weekends-worth of clothing.

Courtesy Nordstrom

3. Madewell Classic Denim Jacket

A classic denim trucker jacket can take you almost anywhere, no matter the season. Anytime we find a great denim jacket on sale, such as this Madewell trucker for $80, we’re quick to make the purchase.

This goes-with-anything trucker is an example of their attention to quality and their knack for timeless style. The jacket is made of premium denim that’s comfortable off the rack but gets even better with wear. In the light wash pictured below, the jacket can be thrown on with almost anything, be it black jeans and a favorite tee or sleek trousers and a button-up.

Courtesy Nordstrom

4. Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Another essential in any jacket collection is a trusty puffer. This Nano puffer from Patagonia fits the bill, ensuring warmth and rain protection in the city or the great outdoors. But as with all great puffers, this jacket doesn’t need bulk to keep you warm. Rectangular quilting and PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation keeps the jacket streamlined while trapping and dispersing heat throughout. Plus, the polyester fabric is 100% recycled. It’s a reliable everyday layer, hiking jacket or travel companion thanks to its bulk-free packability.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Women’s Picks

1. Veja V-10 Sneaker

Take a stroll down any rue in Paris and you’ll see stylish people of all ages rocking these classic Veja sneakers. They pair with almost everything in your closet – from casual weekend wear to buttoned-up office attire – making them a great alternative to those Stan Smiths or Air Force 1s you may have been rocking over the past few years. And, as with most great sneakers, they look just as cool with a few scuffs as they do when brand new.

The Vejas showcase a simple, timeless tennis-inspired style with a leather upper and perforation on the toe for breathability. The kicks are all-white for maximum outfit versatility, save for the green Veja V on the side and a green logo heel tab.

Courtesy Nordstrom

2. Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts

Looking to upgrade your workout wardrobe? Pick up a pair of these discounted Dri-FIT shorts from Nike. They’re designed for running, with a short 11-inch front rise but work great for cross-training or stationary cycling as well. The leg opening is wide and curved for maximum range of motion and mesh inserts keep you cool. As with all Dri-FIT pieces, the shorts also do a great job of minimizing sweat. Plus, an interior pocket keeps your keys or phone secure while you grind.

Courtesy Nordstrom

3. Madewell Leopard Genuine Calf Hair Transport Tote

It’s no secret: animal prints are back in a big way (no thanks to Joe Exotic). Right now we’re eyeing this leopard tote from Madewell as our ticket to nailing the animal print trend. And at $120 (marked down over 35%), we can’t find a reason to pass it over.

The bag is made of an eye-catching genuine calf hair with leather handles and a detachable leather shoulder strap. The pocket setup is minimal with a slim exterior pocket and a large main compartment that’s roomy enough for all your necessities, plus a few extras. And as with all Madewell products, you can trust that the bag will hold up against drops, scrapes and long-term use.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Home Picks

1. Pendleton Reversible Throw Blanket

It’s hard to resist picking up another throw blanket for the sofa, bed or chair, especially when the throw blanket in question is a Pendleton. The blanket is reversible with Pendleton’s iconic plaid on one side and ultra-cozy faux shearling on the other. It’s a go-to for the couch on chilly mornings with your coffee and doubles as a winter layer on the bed. But, thanks to the classic Pendleton plaid, it’s also a piece of year-round decor – no matter your home’s aesthetic. The blanket comes in three color choices, but we recommend the versatile black and ivory colorway below.

Courtesy Nordstrom

2. Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster

Smeg tried something different with their retro line of kitchen appliances and it’s become one of the most wished-for items on gifting lists this year. The collection quickly became a hit, and it’s easy to see why. The throwback look, showcased by this rose gold two-slice toaster, is far more exciting than most modern toasters, adding subtle flair to the kitchen.

The toaster features two slots which, admittedly isn’t many, by most standards. However, these two slots are extra wide and long. And despite its retro style, the toaster comes equipped with modern technology including defrost, reheat and bagel options.

Courtesy Nordstrom

3. Godinger 9-Piece Copper Finish Bar Set

We wouldn’t normally splurge on a classy cocktail set, but at 30% off, this copper-finished bar set from Godinger is hard to pass up. The set includes a shaker, an ice bucket, four utensils, tongs, a stand and a tray. It’s everything you’ll need for crafting perfect drinks, and the copper finish is sure to make you feel like a pro (even if you’re not). The cocktail kit is an easy buy for any DIY bartender but also looks great as decor. Plus, it makes an excellent gift for cocktail lovers and is made from rugged stainless steel with a copper finish — not cheap plastic like you find on those other discount sites.