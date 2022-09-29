The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Noah Re-Visits the Band’s Iconic Eighties Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a new clothing line — but it’s not your typical merch collection.

New York streetwear label Noah has just unveiled a massive collaborative collection celebrating the legendary band’s music and style. The collection focuses exclusively on RHCP’s early days — spanning from The Red Hot Chili Peppers to Mother’s Milk — with Noah drawing patterns and graphics from these albums, as well as the band members’ pioneering California surf-skate style of the Eighties. Nods to the band include “True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes” text on one T-shirt, the Mother’s Milk album cover on another, and the band’s throwback flower graphic chenille-embroidered throughout the collection on bucket hats, shirts, hoodies, and jackets.

Shop the new Noah x Red Hot Chili Peppers collection online at NoahNY.com and in-store at Noah’s US locations and Dover Street Market LA. Prices range from $8 to $1,095.

For Noah’s founder, Brendon Babenzien, the new collection with RHCP is a sentimental one. Prior to the collection’s release, Babenzien penned a letter chronicling his own journey with the band, which began long before the Chili Peppers were selling out arenas.

“I know many peoples’ experience with the Red Hot Chili Peppers is as global superstars, but I still think of them as the small band almost no one had ever heard of playing for a few hundred of us at Stony Brook University,” says Babenzien. “I’ve decided that I will not try to convince others to be RHCP fans nor will I be overly nostalgic. Let’s just call this one person’s history with a particular band.”

Babenzien recalls his first encounter with RHCP, which was watching the video for “True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes” when he was 12 (hence, the song’s title being featured in the new Noah collection). “I […] felt like I had stumbled on people who were strange in a way that I understood,” he says, of listening to the band for the first time. “The funk, the boundary-breaking approach to music composition and subject matter, this was what I had been searching for, and the Chili Peppers were delivering it.”

Noah first teamed up with the Chili Peppers back in August to launch a tee for the four-man band’s ‘Unlimited Love’ world tour. The tee features the flower logo encircled by the Chili Pepper’s name on the front, and “Unlimited Love New York 2022” printed in colorful text on the back in a colorful text.

The Noah x RCHP tour tee sold out quickly, which is no doubt an indicator that the new collection won’t be in-stock for long. Head to NoahNY.com now to grab pieces from the full Red Hot Chili Peppers collection.

