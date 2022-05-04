RS Recommends: Streetwear Brand Noah Drops Clothing Capsule With Jimi Hendrix Estate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Noah is looking back at music’s history for a foxy new drop: the streetwear brand has just released a clothing capsule celebrating the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

The Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection — released in collaboration with the official Jimi Hendrix store, Authentic Hendrix — brings Seventies-inspired style for Buster fans and streetwear aficionados alike. Shop the full collection now at Noahny.com, but act fast: Noah’s drops typically sell out very quickly, so grab any pieces now before they’re gone.

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

Standout pieces from the collection include a line of tees and sweaters with photos of the musician, album art, and typography like “bold as love” on one sweater, and the track title “And The Gods Made Love” on another. There are also corduroy pants and half-button Oxford shirts featuring Woodstock-esque flower prints and vintage silhouettes. Because Noah is a streetwear brand, there’s even a skateboard deck with the Hindu-inspired album art from Axis: Bold as Love.

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

In a blog post announcing the Hendrix drop, Noah ruminates on the singular creativity that Hendrix emanated. The brand points out how the name, Jimi Hendrix, conjures something for everyone — whether one of his songs, a performance, an outfit, or a famous photograph.

“For us, there are very, very few who embody this kind of creativity — which he showed in his music, his performances, and his style,” writes the brand. “This season, Noah is proud to present a capsule collection as our tribute to Jimi Hendrix and his uncompromising pursuit of his creative vision.”

The Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection marks another instance of the New York brand paying homage to icons from the past. In March, Noah dropped a capsule inspired by E. C. Segar’s Popeye cartoon character. Before that, the brand released a collaboration with album artist Barney Bubbles’ estate.

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

For more Jimi Hendrix merch, check out Urban Outfitters’ collection of Hendrix tees and vinyl records, or grab one of these officially-licensed Jimi Hendrix bobbleheads from Etsy.

Be sure to shop the new Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection now at Noahny.com before pieces are sold out.