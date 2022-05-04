 Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection (2022): Where to Buy New Tees, Pants - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Performance
Home RS Recommends Lifestyle

RS Recommends: Streetwear Brand Noah Drops Clothing Capsule With Jimi Hendrix Estate

Delivering floral prints, Hendrix album art and even a skateboard, the Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection is for Buster fans and streetwear aficionados alike

By

Oscar Hartzog's Most Recent Stories

View All
noah jimi hendrix clothing collectionnoah jimi hendrix clothing collection

Noah

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Noah is looking back at music’s history for a foxy new drop: the streetwear brand has just released a clothing capsule celebrating the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

The Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection — released in collaboration with the official Jimi Hendrix store, Authentic Hendrix — brings Seventies-inspired style for Buster fans and streetwear aficionados alike. Shop the full collection now at Noahny.com, but act fast: Noah’s drops typically sell out very quickly, so grab any pieces now before they’re gone.

noah jimi hendrix jacket

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

Standout pieces from the collection include a line of tees and sweaters with photos of the musician, album art, and typography like “bold as love” on one sweater, and the track title “And The Gods Made Love” on another. There are also corduroy pants and half-button Oxford shirts featuring Woodstock-esque flower prints and vintage silhouettes. Because Noah is a streetwear brand, there’s even a skateboard deck with the Hindu-inspired album art from Axis: Bold as Love.

Related Stories

RS Recommends: Live Nation Launches $25 Tickets for 'Concert Week' Promo
RS Recommends: These Vacuums for Pet Hair Are Lifesavers During Shedding Season

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time

noah hendrix sweatshirt

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

In a blog post announcing the Hendrix drop, Noah ruminates on the singular creativity that Hendrix emanated. The brand points out how the name, Jimi Hendrix, conjures something for everyone — whether one of his songs, a performance, an outfit, or a famous photograph.

“For us, there are very, very few who embody this kind of creativity — which he showed in his music, his performances, and his style,” writes the brand. “This season, Noah is proud to present a capsule collection as our tribute to Jimi Hendrix and his uncompromising pursuit of his creative vision.”

The Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection marks another instance of the New York brand paying homage to icons from the past. In March, Noah dropped a capsule inspired by E. C. Segar’s Popeye cartoon character. Before that, the brand released a collaboration with album artist Barney Bubbles’ estate.

noah jimi hendrix skateboard

Noah

Buy: Noah x Jimi Hendrix Collection at $54

For more Jimi Hendrix merch, check out Urban Outfitters’ collection of Hendrix tees and vinyl records, or grab one of these officially-licensed Jimi Hendrix bobbleheads from Etsy.

Be sure to shop the new Noah x Jimi Hendrix collection now at Noahny.com before pieces are sold out.

In This Article: Fashion, Jimi Hendrix, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.