5 Things to Pick Up From Nike’s Fall Collection

There’s no better time to stock up on some fresh fall essentials from Nike. The sportswear brand has just unveiled some new “must-haves” for fall, for both athletes and casual fashion fans alike. Whether you need a new pair of sneakers for your next workout, looking for a cozy top for cooler nights, or want a fresh pair of kicks for heading back to school, we’ve rounded up five of the best new offerings from Nike that you can shop right now.

1. Jordan Delta Sneaker

We love the clean, heritage-inspired look of these Jordan Delta sneakers, which are great for a workout or paired with jeans for a day out. The mix of materials (think soft textiles and brushed suede) not only add visual texture, they also deliver incredible comfort. What you get: a lightweight, breathable shoe with plenty of cushioning from all sides, with a flexible sole that helps you move (or jump) more easily.

2. Nike Air Max 95 SE

Rep your favorite brand with the tricked-out logo detailing on these Air Max sneakers. Nike says the sneakers draw “inspiration from the human body” and infuse it with “running DNA.” That’s all to say this makes a great pair of kicks for both athletes and sneaker collectors alike. The oversized Air Max silhouette is accented by a Nike Worldwide crest, with OG side panels and a pop of neon on the tongue and sole. The design is inspired by athlete uniforms from around the world.

As a performance sneaker, this one really delivers too, with breathable mesh construction and a sturdy rubber outsole that provides solid durability and traction.

3. Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie-Dye” Sneakers

The tie-dye trend has officially crossed over into athletic wear. Case in point: these Nike Adapt “Tie-Dye” basketball sneakers. But these kicks are so much more than just a fashion statement – they’re one of Nike’s most high-tech pair of shoes on the market, with auto-lacing capabilities, and the ability to pair the sneakers to an app, to customize fit and monitor updates all from your phone.

Design-wise, the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie-Dye” features a bold and bright colorway, with translucent mesh creating a “window” to see the tie-dye-inspired graphics inside. The shoe is finished with premium leather on the heels, and a molded, sculpted silhouette for comfort and stability.

A push of a button locks in your power laces, while Nike says its “AirZoom Turbo cushion” sits under the ball of your foot to help you react and move more quickly on the court.

4. Nike Sportswear Tie-Dye Shirt

Looking for a more subtle way to get on the tie-dye trend this fall? Pick up this easy-to-wear T-shirt. The Nike Sportswear T-Shirt features a bold tie-dye print with pixelated graphics that are purposely left out of focus. The classic fit and feel make this an easy way to add some tie-dye to your wardrobe without going over the top.

5. Nike ACG Hoodie

Nike says this heavyweight hoodie was designed and tested out of its Oregon headquarters, so you know it’ll keep you warm in the outdoors. The fleece keeps you cozy and insulated, while the unique three-piece hood design lets you pull the drawcords in when you want a tighter fit. This is a great piece to add to your overnight bag for your next camping trip, or if you’re going for a run or hike in chilly temps. Multiple colors available.

See all the new fall arrivals for men and women at Nike.com