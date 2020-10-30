Hike in Style: 5 Pieces to Pick Up from Nike’s Mountain-Ready ACG Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a good time for outdoorsy sneakerheads to restock their cold-weather wardrobes thanks to Nike’s Mt. Fuji-inspired fall ACG collection. Taking a cue from the Japanese mountain and its surrounding towns, the range features updated lava camo colorways and the new Air Nasu shoe alongside refreshed hues in its sandals and Moc 3.0 styles.

Ahead of the holidays, the athletic giant is making way for new merch and dropping prices – and since the temperatures have yet to drop to teeth-chattering levels, that means fans, eco-conscious athletes, and al fresco adventurers alike can score deals on the brand’s current autumn inventory.

The sportswear stalwart is set to drop its new holiday 2020 collection November 12, making it the brand’s most sustainable ACG range yet. The line will feature high-performance women’s and men’s apparel, a new footwear silhouette, and a fresh winter-inspired sneaker colorway, all updated in waterproof GORE-TEX and recycled materials.

Designed as “a versatile layering system,” the forthcoming release was inspired by central Oregon’s volcanic Smith Rock, located not far from Nike’s headquarters. Pricing has yet to be released, but above teaser image gives a taste of the line.

For those looking to pick up new fall-friendly shoes and activewear, we’ve rounded up five pieces (some of which are on sale) from Nike ACG’s fall and classic lines that’ll carry you through winter — see our top picks below.

1. Nike Air Nasu

There’s still plenty of time to traverse trails without dealing with snow, and we love that these Air Nasu sneakers can handle wet and craggy terrain. They’re outfitted with a knit fabric upper that’s breathable and abrasion-resistant, and ground-gripping rubber for traction and durability. Nike’s Zoom Air material in the heel offers responsive cushioning as you’re hiking or running.

Rounding out the design is a ’90s-inspired silhouette that takes notes from “the Air Wallowa, Air Humara, and Air Terra Grand,” per Nike. Multiple colors available.

2. Nike ACG Moc 3.0

Cliff climbers will be happy to know that the latest Moc 3.0 was tested in the wild near the company’s Oregon headquarters, so you know it’ll hold up on crags and trails. Nike says the moccasin-inspired style was “inspired by the original Footscape” chukka, and “sticky rubber” grips on the heel and toe tip will help keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. Active feet will find support in the asymmetrical upper and comfort in the foam sock liner.

3. Nike ACG Polar Zip Anorak

Whether you’re facing chilly autumn days or layering up for cold camping nights, the Polar zip anorak’s water-repellent thermal polyester will keep you warm and dry. We like that the super-soft fabric is made of 75% recycled materials, and that the roomy silhouette is lightweight and breathable for comfort. It’s finished with a kangaroo-like zippered front pocket for stowing away tools and outdoor essentials, and the half-zip makes it a cinch to get some air without taking off the entire garment.

4. Nike ACG Men’s Convertible Pants

We love that these convertible pants give you two options in one, so it’s a great item to throw in your camping bag when you expect a range of temperatures. Zip off the legs to turn these pants into shorts when it gets hot, or keep them on when you need to protect yourself from the elements. The comfortable polyester and cotton blend fabric is durable enough for rugged environments, and the knees are reinforced for extra toughness. Two zippered side pockets and a rear welt pocket offer storage for your small gear, and the adjustable belted waist ensures a cozy fit.

5. Nike ACG Men’s Graphic Shirt

Retro fashion lovers can throw it back to Nike ACG’s OG days with this graphic tee (the brand’s sub-line officially debuted in 1989). The oversized boxy shirt is made of heavyweight cotton for durability, while the front-and-center triangle logo lets you rep the brand in the wilderness.