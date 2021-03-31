New Balance Unveils Amoeba Music-Inspired Sneakers – Here’s How to Get a Pair Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The iconic record shop, Amoeba Music, just reopened in a new Hollywood location, and now it’s the inspiration behind a new sneaker collaboration too. Sneaker site, Nice Kicks, has launched a and apparel collection that includes two pairs of New Balance sneakers inspired by the classic logo and heritage of Amoeba Music.

The centerpiece of the Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance capsule collection are the New Balance 992 sneakers, re-worked with Amoeba-inspired color-blocking and details on the classic “dad shoe” silhouette. A collectible Amoeba Music keychain hangs off the tongue, while the word “peace” is written on one heel and the word “music” is written on the other, in groovy, Seventies-style font.

Nice Kicks

Buy: New Balance x Amoeba 992 Sneakers at $240

The 992 sneaker is one of the most familiar silhouettes in the New Balance family, thanks to its chunky styling, premium suede construction and supportive comfort. First released in 2006 as a running shoe, the silhouette was briefly discontinued before it returned to the New Balance roster last year as a new lifestyle/running hybrid sneaker.

Nice Kicks says Amoeba Music was the perfect partner to team up with to celebrate the relaunch of the shoe, since it was a place “where fashion, music and art could all coexist.” The site adds that New Balance designers worked hard to create a shoe “that honors the logo, design, and signage of the historic music retailer.”

Nice Kicks

Buy: New Balance x Amoeba 992 Sneakers at $240

The New Balance x Amoeba Music sneakers are available in a teal and black colorway, along with a gray and yellow version (seen at top in the main image). The sneaker is available in sizes 5 to 14, and retails online for $240 beginning April 2. This is an extremely-limited release that’s expected to sell out quickly, and Nice Kicks is limiting purchases to one per customer.

Nice Kicks

Buy: Nice Kicks x Amoeba Star Crew at $60

In addition to the sneakers, the Amoeba Music capsule collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and hats that all feature Amoeba artwork, color palettes and verbiage. Nice Kicks say every design is “dedicated to the legacy of Amoeba Music.” Prices for the apparel and accessories range from $33 for a baseball cap, to $70 for a hoodie. Shop the full collection online at shopnicekicks.com.