NHL Live Stream: How to Watch the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs Online

After being delayed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NHL season is finally heading into its home stretch. The league resumed play earlier this month, with playoffs underway as the top teams in the league battle it out for a chance to take home the Stanley Cup.

As part of its COVID-19 safety protocol, the NHL is hosting games in two locations: Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto, while Western Conference teams are facing off in Edmonton. The Stanley Cup Finals will also be held in Edmonton.

NBC will be airing the majority of the NHL playoff games, so if you have a decent TV antenna (like this one from Amazon) you’ll be able catch broadcasts on your local NBC affiliate. All other games will be broadcast on NBCSN, NHL Network, or USA Network. Here’s how to stream the NHL from home without cable, via your TV, computer, tablet or phone.

How to Stream NHL Games Online

1. fuboTV

One of the best streaming platforms for live sports, fuboTV gets you access to NHL games on NBC, NBCSN, USA and the NHL Network, as well as ESPN and Fox Sports for post-game analysis. A monthly subscription starts at just $64.99 and includes more than 100 other channels (including AMC, Bravo, E! and Showtime) plus 500 hours of Cloud DVR Plus, to record any games or shows you want to re-watch. The best part: three screens can be logged in at once, so you can be watching hockey on one device, while your friends or family members watch live TV or stream from hundreds of hours of recorded content on their own phones or laptop.

We like fuboTV for other sports too, with access to the NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, Golf Channel and more. Right now, fuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial with no commitment. Start your trial here.

2. Hulu + Live TV

You already know Hulu’s slate of popular movies and shows, but we’ve upgraded our home to the Hulu + Live TV service, which gets you NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network for hockey. A Hulu + Live TV subscription costs just $54.99 a month and includes unlimited streaming of all of Hulu’s on-demand content, as well as instant access to 60+ channels of live TV.

Your subscription includes 50 hours of Cloud DVR recording. You can also set alerts, so your TV or device notifies you whenever a game is about to start. Try Hulu + Live TV right now with this 7-day free trial.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the easiest live TV streamers to get into, with its Blue Package starting at just $30 a month. The Sling Blue package includes access to NBCSN and USA Network. Add on the “Sports Extra” package for an additional $10 to get the NHL Network (along with NBA TV, MLB Network, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel and more).

Sling is offering a three-day free trial for new users here. They’re also offering a new deal that gets you your first month of “Sports Extra” for free when you sign up for one of their packages. See the deal here.