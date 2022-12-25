NFL Christmas Live Streams: How to Watch Every Football Game Online Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The NFL is going head to head with Santa Claus this year, gifting fans three marquee games on Christmas Day. The lineup includes four 2021 playoff teams and the last two Super Bowl champions, with the Packers vs. the Dolphins up first, then the Broncos vs. the Rams, and the Buccaneers vs. the Cardinals to finish off the day.

Related: How to Watch Every NFL Game Online

Whether you’re looking to watch one, two, or all three of the NFL Christmas Day games today, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch every Christmas Day football game online, including a couple of ways to watch NFL Christmas games for free online.

Note: Don’t forget there’s plenty of basketball to watch on Christmas day as well. Head here for the full schedule and our guide on how to watch every Christmas Day NBA game online.

How to Watch NFL Christmas Day Games: Streaming Guide

The NFL’s Christmas Day broadcasts are spread out across Fox, CBS, and NBC: Packers vs. Dolphins on Fox, Broncos vs. Rams on CBS, and Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on NBC. You’ll need all three channels in your cable or satellite package if you’re watching that way.

Luckily for cord-cutters, there are plenty of streaming services that you can use to watch all the NFL Christmas day games online. Plus, a few of these services come with free trials that let you stream Christmas NFL games for free.

1. Stream Every NFL Christmas Day Game on fuboTV

One way to watch every NFL Christmas Day game online is fuboTV. The live TV streamer’s most affordable plan (the Pro plan) includes Fox, CBS, and NBC in its extensive channel lineup. Best of all, fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch Christmas NFL games for free online. After the free trial, the fuboTV Pro plan costs $69.99 per month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV Editor’s picks

2. Stream Every NFL Christmas Day Game on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service with Fox, CBS, and NBC for today’s NFL games is DirecTV Stream. The service costs $69.99 per month but starts with a five-day free trial, so you can watch every NFL Christmas Day game for free if you sign up now and cancel within the trial window.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Packers vs. Dolphins & Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on Sling

Sling is a more affordable streaming service with plans starting at $40 a month. A subscription to the service’s Blue package gets you Fox and NBC (but not CBS), so you can use it to watch the Packers vs. the Dolphins and the Buccaneers vs. the Cardinals on Christmas Day.

Buy Sling Subscription $40 Trending Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off The Year Everyone Realized They Were Wrong About Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West The Search for Guns N’ Roses' Lost Masterpiece Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

4. Stream Broncos vs. Rams Christmas Day Game on Paramount+

If you’re only looking to watch the Broncos vs. Rams Christmas Day game, head to Paramount+, where you can live stream the game online. At just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, Paramount+ is very affordable, and it starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Broncos vs. the Rams for free online. If you want to stick with Paramount+, you can also take advantage of this current deal that gets you 50% off an annual plan, bringing the price down to just $25 for a year.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

NFL Christmas Day Games Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for today’s Dec. 25 Christmas NFL games (times in ET):

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m.

NFL Christmas Day Games History

The NFL first played on Christmas Day back in 1971 with the Cowboys vs. the Vikings. But, unlike the league’s Thanksgiving tradition, Christmas Day games are not an annual occurrence since Christmas doesn’t always happen on the same day of the week. Because of this, there have been just 24 Christmas Day NFL games to date, making this year’s tripleheader all the more special.

Be sure to sign up for one of the above streaming services if you want to watch Christmas Day NFL games online today.