Neymar Jr. Looks to His Home (and His Tattoos) for New Puma Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of his final World Cup appearance, Neymar Jr. is celebrating Brazil through fashion. The soccer superstar has once again teamed up with Puma for a collaborative clothing line — this time as an ode to his home country and its culture.

Neymar’s latest fashion collection delivers a substantial range of “premium basics” including relaxed-fit graphic tees, track pants, soccer gear, and even a sneaker. A few accessories and pieces of soccer gear are thrown in the mix as well, such as a custom soccer ball, a crossbody bag, and a flat-brim cap. Stylistically, the collection sees nods to “Brazilian football, São Paulo street art, and several of Neymar Jr.’s most cherished tattoos,” per Puma. Design details include embroidered birds (styled after a tattoo on Neymar’s neck) bright, bold colors, and a new interpretation of Neymar’s personal logo stamped throughout.

Whether you’re a fan of Neymar or just looking for some fresh athletic or lounge gear, head to Puma.com to shop The Batman’s new collection. Prices range from $28 to $150, and you’ll want to act fast on anything you like; some pieces and sizes have already sold out.

Puma

Buy Neymar Jr. x Puma Collection $28+

Neymar’s deal with Puma goes back to 2020 when the Paris Saint-Germain forward inked a deal with the German brand. Before that, Neymar spent 15 years under contract with Nike.

“Since joining Puma, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections,” says Neymar, in a press release. “They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”

The new Puma drop comes ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which Neymar has stated will likely be his last. In a short film documentary with DAZN, the longtime superstar said, “I see it as my last [World Cup] because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore. So I’ll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realize my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it.”

Before Neymar dons the Brazil jersey one last time at this year’s World Cup in November, be sure to shop his new Puma collection at Puma.com.

Buy Neymar Jr. x Puma Collection $28+