This Drugstore-Brand Just Got Announced As the Official Coachella Skincare Sponsor

Coachella is officially here and aside from tickets, there are a few essentials you’ll want to have on you for the music festival — think wireless chargers, clear backpacks, (whole body) deodorant and most importantly, sunscreen.

If you’re trying to block out harsh UV rays at Coachella this year, there’ll be an easy way to do so thanks to Neutrogena. The best-selling skincare brand has been announced as the exclusive “skincare and sun care sponsor” of Coachella 2023, with a host of activations and surprises for festival-goers.

A popular pick at drugstores and online, Neutrogena makes its first-ever appearance as the skincare and sun care sponsor of Coachella. Expect to see Neutrogena-branded sunscreen dispensers throughout the festival grounds, along with activations with influencers and athletes who the brand says will “showcase how Neutrogena skincare products can help protect skin barriers through festival torture tests” (it’s not clear what exactly these “torture tests” entail, though anyone who’s had to to trek through the Coachella grounds in searing heat will tell you it’s not a pleasant experience).

Buy Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray $9.99

Neutrogena offers a number of sunscreen options, including its popular Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion (a lightweight face and body sunscreen that’s a must-have for our travels) and a water-resistant sunscreen spray that offers SPF 50 protection for up to 80 minutes.

They also offer a sunscreen stick that glides on like deodorant without leaving any visible marks or residue. The gentle formula is safe for sensitive skin and helps to fight visible signs of aging due to UV exposure, including wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and sagging.

In addition to the Neutrogena sunscreen dispensers, the brand is set to introduce its latest initiative, “Skin’s Vitals,” at Coachella, which they’ve dubbed as “a fresh approach to skincare inspired by real-life experiences.” They will also launch a curated festival prep playlist on Spotify featuring Neutrogena Global Brand Ambassadors, Chloe x Halle.

The Neutrogena Coachella activation takes place from 12pm to 8pm on both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2. And you can shop Neutrogena’s full collection of sunscreen options right now on Amazon.com.