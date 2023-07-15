fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Shop Like A Boss

Only the Best Stuff From the Net-A-Porter Summer Sale

Saving money on brands like Oscar de la Renta and Nike is the big middle finger you need to combat buyer's remorse
Select Net-A-Porter Sale Items
Photo Illustration and Gif by Kyle Lamar Rice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Buyer’s remorse is brutal. That rush you get when you swipe your card, only to feel dread and regret a day after the return policy has expired — It’s an emotional rollercoaster. But often, the dread isn’t about the item itself and more about the price you paid for it. $1850 for these Loewe balloon pumps? No!

That’s not to say we don’t like Loewe. They’re among the few brands delivering thought-worthy products that make us question style in a good way. And the shoes are delectably cheesy, perfect for the kooky dame that could strut in them. But the fact that these equally weird Loewe nail polish mules come with an $820 sale tag doesn’t completely hurt our stomachs or keep us up at night. 

With Net-A-Porter now offering an additional 15% off select sale items, it’s the savings on savings that will keep your sanity afloat as you indulge. Shopping should bring you absolute bliss; the best way to manifest that is through shopping only for the best fashion shit in this sale.

What to Buy From the Net-A-Porter Sale: Start With the Forever Classics

Something to keep in mind, and perhaps the first thing you should do before a splurge, is to understand that classics will always be in style. Whether it’s an accessory like a bag, or an article of clothing like a button-down or jeans, classics are the foundation of looking polished and chic. 

The Tibi Jersey Polo Shirt ($285) is a staple, made modern with a slightly broad shoulder that feels elevated. Paired with a Ganni Mid Rise Jean ($153) and Nike Air Force 1s ($70), the look is universal enough for anyone, regardless of your particular tastes.

Shop the Forever Classics:
Ganni Mid Rise Jean $255 $153 (40% off)
Nike Air Force 1s $110 $70 (30% off)
Isabel Marant Étoile Woven Blazer $780 $390 (50% off)
Cult Gaia Embellished Strap Heels $600 $360 (40% off)
Tibi Jersey Polo Shirt $475 $285 (40% off)
Agold Low Rise Straight Jean $200 $130 (35% off)
Converse Retro Chuck 70 High-top $100 $55 (45% off)
Rag & Bone Leather Culottes $795 $318 (60% off)

Add Some Accouterments

Taking a page from June Ambrose’s book, hats and sunglasses are the perfect details to liven a look. The Puma creative director and historic stylist knows her way around a good fit, having worked with musicians like Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, so we trust that her signatures are the key to unlocking your stylish wardrobe.

Start with the shades because not everyone can or wants to rock a hat. The Attico’s Rectangular Sunglasses ($193) are modern and not a style you come by often. Speaking of nostalgia earlier, these remind us of something out of The Matrix, which is perhaps the best compliment to any look. If you are willing to don a cap, however, the Jacquemus Frayed Twill Cap ($72) or JW Anderson Studded Bucket Hat ($189) will pair well with most staples in your closet and feel slightly untraditional to most headware.  

Shop the Accouterments:
Le Specs Eye Trash Acetate Sunglasses $80 $48 (40%) off
Gigi Burris Leather Bucket Hat $386 $155 (60% off)
JW Anderson Studded Bucket Hat $270 $189 (30% off)
The Attico Rectangular Sunglasses $275 $193 (30% off)
Chloé Oversized Round Sunglasses $315 $189 (40% off)
Jacquemus Frayed Twill Cap $120 $72 (40% off)
Eugenia Kim Sequined Bucket Hat $245 $123 (50% off)
Isabel Marant Oversized Sunglasses $230 $138 (40% off)

Finish It With A Little Arts, Crafts, and the Avant-Garde

99% of us can’t afford couture, but one of the biggest motifs to take away from it is the artisanal construction for something truly unique. Couple that with the rise of 2000s nostalgia and the influence of Taylor Swift’s Era Tour looks, and you have arts, crafts, and the avant-garde. 

Trending

Related

You Can Find Great Employees For Less With These Free Hiring Services

Wimbledon Final Livestream: How to Watch Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Online Free

WNBA All-Star Game Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s All-Star Game Without Cable

It’s about having a light touch of refinement while toying with the idea you could have made the product yourself. But unless you have gold, pearls, and rose quartz lying around, it’s better to grab it directly from the brands. This Roxxane First Gold and Pearl Necklace ($196), for example, blends the idea of delicate fine jewelry with a playful nod to crafting. Or the Anya Hindmarch Banana Bag ($230), which is spirited and adds some whimsy to any severe look. Pair it with this black Ganni Dress ($128), and you’ll have the perfect summer look.

Shop the Arts, Crafts, and Avant-Garde:
Anya Hindmarch Banana Bag $510 $230 (55% off)
Anya Hindmarch Eyes Shoulder Bag $550 $330 (40%)
Oscar de la Renta Beaded Clip Earrings $460 $276 (40% off)
Anya Hindmarch Eyes Shoulder Bag $550 $330 (40%)
Roxxane First Gold and Pearl Necklace $280 $196 (30% off)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Emmys 2023: List of Nominees

Emmys 2023: The Complete Nominations List

Beat the Summer Heat With This 'Powerful' Air Conditioner From Amazon With Near-Perfect Ratings — Now Only $37 for Prime Day

Ice Cube Responds To Tony Yayo Claiming Biggie Is The Superior Storyteller

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad