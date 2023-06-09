Net-a-Porter Sale: 15 Unreal Finds From Discounted Nikes to Skims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Net-a-Porter is a haven for designer finds — from Zimmermann to Cult Gaia, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better selection of quality leather bags, occasion dresses, and sneakers that don’t suck. Even better? Hundreds of products are on sale right now for up to 50% off.

We’ve waded through hundreds of items and pinpointed the best deals to shop, from 30% off the beloved Skims sculpting bras, to 30% off Frame jeans, to 50% off a stunning Norma Kamali evening gown. Everything is available in most sizes, and we’ve zoned in on styles you’ll wear far more than once. Happy shopping.

Acne Studios Striped Organic Poplin Shirt (originally $350, now $210)

Net-a-Porter

An oversized button-up functions as business-casual and a beach coverup, making this versatile Acne Studios shirt a wardrobe essential. Plus, it’s made from 100% cotton and won’t fall apart after a handful of wears. GET IT HERE

Net-a-Porter

Solid denim is always a worthy investment, though snagging a pair for 30% off is ideal — which is where the Frame Le Jane Straight style comes in. These jeans are extra high-rise, have a slightly slouchy fit suited for any shoe type, and the classic blue hue makes them even more timeless. GET IT HERE

Net-a-Porter

Wedding attire tends to be constricting and uncomfortable, but this Norma Kamali Halterneck Gown is the exception — it’s made from an uber soft jersey material that looks polished but feels like your softest pajama top. The gorgeous open-back and mermaid hem makes this the perfect LBD. GET IT HERE

Leset Rio Corset Jumpsuit (originally $250, now $175)

Net-a-Porter

Whether working from home or traipsing to happy hour, this Leset jumpsuit is suited for all occasions — the ponte knit fabric and corset silhouette provides structure, too, making it a breeze to go braless. GET IT HERE

Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers (originally $190, now $114)

Net-a-Porter

Upgrade your sneaker game with these Nike Air Max 95s — the chunky sole puts them perfectly on-trend while a neutral color palette means they pair perfectly with everything in your wardrobe. GET IT HERE

Skims Seamless Sculpting Bra (originally $28, now $22.80)

net-a-porter

Skims on sale = music to our ears. This lightweight bra provides gentle support due to a structured silicone band meant to mimic underwire, all while adjustable straps and an expansive shade offering means you’ll get a product perfectly suited to your needs. GET IT HERE

Skims Seamless Sculpting Briefs (originally $32, now $19.20)

Net-a-Porter

The seamless sculpting briefs are another Skims product for your virtual shopping cart. This has received rave reviews for its ability to support, lift, and disappear under bodycon clothing, all while the lightweight fabric remains comfortable enough for all-day wear. In other words, this is not your grandma’s shapewear. Respectfully. GET IT HERE

Facegym Hydration HIIT Workout (originally $255, now $127.50)

Net-a-Porter

Give yourself a workout (sort of) with the Facegym hydration kit, which comes with a brightening gel cleanser, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serum, collagen boosting cream, and microneedling tool — all four of which work together to lift, tone, and tighten your face muscles. GET IT HERE

Norma Kamali Slinky Strapless Midi Dress (originally $265, now $129)

Net-a-Porter

When you think of a revenge dress, this Norma Kamali crimson number will likely come to mind. Its intention is to hug your curves via clever ruching and a sweetheart neckline, all while the jersey fabric provides a hint of comfortable stretch. GET IT HERE

Cult Gaia Gia Chainmail Shoulder Bag (originally $430, now $258)

Net-a-Porter

This statement Cult Gaia purse looks like it’s been plucked from the future thanks to shimmery sky blue chainmail. And aesthetics aside, this is functional to boot — the slouchy fabric means you can easily fit your daily essentials. GET IT HERE

Eberjay Gisele Piped Nightdress (originally $118, now $70.80)

net-a-porter

Retire your oversized graphic tees in favor of proper nighttime attire, cc: this Eberjay nightdress. The best part? It’s made from a modal fabric that is perfect for hot sleepers because it’s more breathable than traditional cotton. GET IT HERE

Zimmermann Vitali Fringed Mini Dress (originally $895, now $626.50)

Net-a-Porter

Zimmermann is known for their unique designs — and this belted number is no exception thanks to ankle-grazing fringe that swings side to side with every step. If you have any summer vacation plans, we recommend packing this in your carry-on. GET IT HERE

Net-a-Porter

Dôen Floryn Cotton Top (originally $300, now $180)

Net-a-Porter

Replace your wrinkled white tee with an equally versatile staple, like this romantic Dôen cotton top. Lace trim, a peplum hem, and balloon sleeves add zhuzh; the cream color and subtly-detailed fabric make it “basic” enough for daily wear. GET IT HERE

BOYY Bobby 18 Leather Tote (originally $1,395, now $976.50)

net-a-porter

Purchase your staple little black purse with this Net-a-Porter exclusive, a BOYY leather tote designed with plated metal details and a structured silhouette. Removable straps mean these are great for errands and fancy dinners with equal measure. GET IT HERE