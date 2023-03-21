Neon Carnival Is Back for Its 12th Year: Here’s What to Expect From the Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Festival season is officially here and so is Neon Carnival, the popular desert festival after-party that returns for its 12th year in the Coachella Valley.

Once again brought to live by nightlife impressario Brent Bolthouse and his producing partner Jeffrey Best, this year’s Neon Carnival takes place Saturday, April 15 at the Desert International Horse Park. The equestrian show grounds will be transformed into a massive fun fair, with amusement park games, music, food and drinks, and the iconic Levis-branded Ferris Wheel lining the sprawling property.

Levi’s is back once again as the presenting sponsor of Neon Carnival, alongside Tequila Don Julio, Path Water, Ghost Energy and Smirnoff ICE, who are bringing their appropriately-themed “Neon Lemonades” to the party.

Last year’s Neon Carnival was headlined by Paris Hilton and this year’s event features DJs Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge, who will keep the party going well into the early morning hours.

Organizers say the event will span the length of three football fields, with thousands of party-goers expected to enter the sideshow-inspired grounds and open-air dance floor. Expect to see other surprises and activations to be unveiled at the carnival. Trending Ed Sheeran Confesses: Tears, Trauma, and Those Bad Habits 'Ted Lasso' White House Visit Disrupted by Briefing Room Showdown Amanda Bynes Placed on 72-hour Psychiatric Hold in California Fox News Struggles to Defend Trump’s Stormy Daniels Hush Money

“I can’t wait to return to the desert and celebrate 12 years of Neon Carnival,” Bolthouse tells Rolling Stone. ”When I first created this event 15 years ago, I never dreamed it would still be going and have grown into the iconic cultural moment it has become.”

And while you can buy tickets to Coachella, access to Neon Carnival is strictly by invitation only, making this one of the most-coveted events in town. Last year’s event brought out the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto and Timothée Chalamet, and a similar A-list guestlist is expected for 2023 as well.