K-Pop Star Jeno Turns Heads in Revealing Outfit At New York Fashion Week Debut

Some of K-pop’s biggest stars descended upon New York Tuesday for the Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week show from celebrated Vietnamese designer Peter Do.

NCT’s Jeno opened the show in his fashion week debut, strutting down the runway in a deconstructed black suit that was part of Do’s debut menswear collection. The rapper and singer wore a white shirt and tailored blazer over satin pants that featured strategically-placed slits on the sides.

Just prior to the show, Do posted a closer look at Jeno’s outfit, which also revealed a dramatic exposed back and ribbon closure. The video also gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Jeno practicing his runway walk, and while this was the K-pop star’s first-ever fashion show appearance, he looked right at home alongside the professional models.

Jeno wasn’t the only K-pop artist to walk in the Peter Do show. The NCT member was joined by Shohei and Eunseok, two members from SM Entertainment’s “training” group, SM Rookies. Both singers sported versions of the classic white shirt and black trouser look, with Eunseok working a contemporary take on the tuxedo shirt, while Shohei showed off some skin in a wrap-around blouse that was purposely left unbuttoned on top.

Eunseok walks the runway for the Peter Do fashion show during New York Fashion Week Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

A life-long K-pop fan, Do teamed up with Korean media company SM Entertainment for the runway show, which also saw Red Velvet’s Seulgi in attendance as a special guest (“When we started the brand, we were listening to Red Velvet on repeat while building studio furniture,” Do explains, of his special connection to the girl group).

The designer says he’s always had an appreciation for K-pop acts, not only for their polished aesthetics, but also for their inspiring work ethic.

“I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see,” Do says, in a press release. “Few realize the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion so I identify with that process very much.”

Do adds that Jeno was “a natural choice” to open the show, calling the K-pop artist “multifaceted, confident and a trailblazer.”

In short: “Jeno embodies the ‘Peter Do’ man,” the designer says.

Nina Westervelt for WWD

Do has shown at New York Fashion Week before, but this was his first time showing menswear in addition to his womenswear and gender-neutral looks. According to the designer, this year’s collection was inspired by the concept of “time.”

“I was thinking about how we always seem to be running out of time in this industry,” Do wrote in the show notes. “As a designer and brand, we are always living in the future and never in the present,” he continued. “This collection marks a period where, for the first time in a while, I feel present – where I’ve slowed down to savor those important moments in life.”

Peter Ash Lee walks the runway for the Peter Do fashion show during New York Fashion Week WWD via Getty Images

Do sent more than 60 looks down the runway, with models that also included photographer Peter Ash Lee, who shot the recent Blackpink cover for Rolling Stone.

Attendees, meantime, were handed their invitations in “memory boxes” shaped in the form of a cookie tin (inspired by the common Asian practice of reusing cookie tins for storage). Each tin included a note from Do and an old-school mix CD featuring music from different SM Entertainment artists that Do grew up listening to.

While this was SM’s first foray into NYFW, it wasn’t Do’s first time working with talent from the company. The designer dressed NCT’s Johnny for the 2022 Met Gala, where the singer sported a three-piece black satin suit complete with a dramatic train.

Johnny Suh (L) and designer Peter Do attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City FilmMagic

As for New York Fashion Week, a host of K-pop stars have been making their way through the shows this season. In addition to walking for Peter Do, Jeno was spotted at the Vogue World event, while South Korean singer Holland was in attendance at the Coach runway show. Twice’s Dahyun, meantime, is expected to attend the Michael Kors show, while IKON’s DK is set to walk the runway for ULKIN, as part of his new collaboration with the Korean fashion brand.