You Can Get 1 Year of Peacock Premium for 20 Percent Off If You Subscribe Right Now

Peacock Premium is discounted for the first time during Black Friday — get a full year for just $40

NBC is offering its first ever discount on Peacock Premium, its new streaming service, for Black Friday. If you subscribe now you can get a Peacock Premium subscription for $39.99 per year (normally $49.99) or a Peacock Premium Plus (Ad Free) subscription for $89.99 per year(normally $99.99). No promo code is required.

A Peacock Premium subscription gives you instant access to thousands of TV shows and a huge catalogue of movies from the NBC vault. That includes shows like 30 Rock, Downton Abbey, This Is Us, SNL, and Friday Night Lights. Peacock Premium’s movie selection features hundreds of classic movies from Dreamworks, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, and Warner Brothers, including Scarface, American Psycho, Reservoir Dogs, and The Fast and the Furious.

Like all streaming services Peacock Premium is also home to new, exclusive shows and movies including Departure, The Capture, Five Bedrooms, and Brave New World. More exclusives will be produced over time.

Because NBC owns the rights to this content a lot of it won’t appear on other streaming services, and you don’t have to worry about it going away or getting delisted. This Peacock Premium Black Friday deal is notable because the service launched in July, so this is the first time it’s been discounted. At $39.99 per year, Peacock Premium is 75% less expensive than Netflix, and competitive with Hulu.

A Peacock Premium subscription is normally a pretty good value, but this Black Friday deal makes it an even better one.

