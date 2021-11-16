Nathaniel Rateliff Launches Capsule Collection With Taylor Stitch Inspired by Life on the Road

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nathaniel Rateliff is no stranger to life on the road, but as the singer/songwriter gets ready to tour again, he’s teaming up with San Francisco-based apparel brand Taylor Stitch to make sure bus life looks — and feels — a little more comfortable too.

The Better Together capsule collection launches today at TaylorStitch.com and includes four pieces “built to withstand the tumult—and the triumph—of life on the road.”

The pieces include a cotton hemp tee, a lined “long haul” jacket, a western-style shirt and an indigo-dyed button-down, reminiscent of a favorite denim shirt.

As part of the collaboration, a portion of the proceeds will go to The Marigold Project, Rateliff’s charitable foundation, named after the flowers the singer and his father used to plant. To date, The Marigold Project has provided material aid to organizations including The Black Mesa Water Coalition, Detroit Action, Farm Aid and The Sierra Club.

Taylor Stitch

Buy: Nathaniel Rateliff x Taylor Stitch at $38+

The team at Taylor Stitch says Rateliff’s music “has been a long-time office fixture,” so they were thrilled to finally get a chance to work with the artist. Rateliff, meantime, first discovered Taylor Stitch’s line of responsibly-made shirts, denim and outerwear a few years ago, and says he was eager to help create his own capsule collection with the brand.

Each piece in the collection is designed for style — and for durability. Taylor Stitch says the tees, shirts and outerwear all went through “in-the-field stress testing” to make sure they could hold up not only to the rigors of the road, but to repeated wear as well.

Taylor Stitch

Buy: Nathaniel Rateliff x Taylor Stitch at $38+

Pricing for the Nathaniel Rateliff x Taylor Stitch Better Together Collection ranges from $38 for the T-shirt to $998 to the sueded jacket. Multiple sizes are available. You can shop the collection now at TaylorStitch.com.

As for Rateliff, the singer just released a new album with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and the band is gearing up to head out on tour in 2022 (see tickets here).