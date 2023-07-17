Nas Drops Limited-Edition Hennessy Bottle for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nas and Hennessy have seemingly been intertwined since the legendary rapper’s career’s took off in the Nineties. Now, the two giants in their respective industries are teaming up for an homage to hip-hop and the power of collaboration.

Hennessy has dropped a limited-edition bottle of its V.S. cognac with Nas to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The 750ml bottle (and its accompanying box) features the iconic gold Hennessy logo alongside music and graffiti-inspired motifs, and handwritten lyrics from Nas. A black and white portrait of the rapper sits on the bottle label, while orange accents take cues from the Nas’ favorite color. The word “HenNASsy” is displayed across the packaging, in a subtle play on words.

Released in conjunction with the 50-year anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, the Nas x Hennessy bottle is available on sites like ReserveBar and Caskers. The limited release is expected to move quickly so we recommend adding to cart while the bottles are still in stock.

Hennessy

Buy Hennessy Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bottle $37.99

Hip-hop has long had an affinity for Hennessy (and vice-versa), with the cognac brand being one of the first liquor companies to sponsor rap events and work with artists. Hennessy also remains one of the most lyrically-referenced alcohol brands in hip-hop, with mentions in more than 2,500 songs and counting, per a Hennessy press release. Trending Comedian Tom Segura Wants to Know Where the Bodies Are, Garth Brooks Why Anti-Trafficking Experts Are Torching 'Sound of Freedom' The ‘Real Housewives’ Scandal Taking a Page From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Nas, whose last studio album was released in 2022, says he was excited to flex his creative chops in a new way, to honor an old craft. “It’s an honor to collaborate with Hennessy to commemorate this moment for the art form,” he says. “Hip-hop has always had a special connection with Hennessy, and I’m excited to celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary with a brand and product that pays tribute to its history and impact.”

“Hip-hop, you are the vibration of the people,” the rapper adds, in new lyrics he wrote specifically for this campaign. “You never stop, never settle. You are poetry on beats, people taking to the streets. You are rhythm, art, and motion. Through your reflection, we can see where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.”

Shop the Nas x Hennessy cognac bottle now at ReserveBar.com.