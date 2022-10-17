This Naruto x Montblanc Collab Delivers Manga Merch Fit for a Hokage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Manga merch just got a luxury upgrade in the form of Montblanc’s latest release: a collaborative collection with Naruto, as part of the manga series’ 20th anniversary.

Featuring graphic novel-style imagery, the new Naruto x Montblanc collection sees some of the brand’s best-sellers stamped with images of Naruto Uzumaki and his mentor, Jiraiya. Pieces include bags, totes, and pouches, as well as notebooks, a reversible belt, and even a Summit 3 smartwatch. All pieces feature the iconic Naruto characters stamped on a black background, making them excellent holiday gifts for any manga lovers.

The collection’s crown jewel is a restyled Meisterstück pen, available with either a rollerball or fountain pen tip, which boasts a 14-karat gold tip with the “Village hidden in the leaves” symbol and a Naruto image on the cap.

Available to shop now at Montblanc.com, prices for the new Naruto x Montblanc collection range from $40 to $1,370.

Montblanc

Buy Naruto x Montblanc $40+

As part of its 20th-anniversary collaboration with Montblanc, the Naruto team created an anime short that celebrates “the power of writing and transmission” — something shared by manga and Montblanc, which began as a purveyor of luxury pens. The campaign video sees Jiraiya using a fountain pen to write reflections on Naruto’s journey and what it means to be a ninja.

“Naruto is a cultural phenomenon that appeals across generations because it addresses life lessons in a dynamic, compelling, and accessible way,” says Nicolas Baretzki, CEO of Montblanc. “One of those lessons is the value that comes from the transmission of knowledge, a theme that is closely connected to Montblanc’s own heritage in handwriting and its ongoing mission to inspire people to leave their mark on the world in a meaningful and purposeful way.”

Head to Montblanc.com now to shop the new Naruto x Montblanc collection while supplies last. And if you want to re-visit the world of Naruto, you can watch the anime series on Hulu or Funimation and pick up the manga’s box set at Amazon.

Buy Naruto x Montblanc $40+