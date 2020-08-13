What’s the Difference Between N95 Masks and KN95 Masks?

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The rise in coronavirus cases across the country has led to a rise in companies making face masks too, as government officials continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19. While there are a number of different options available, from lightweight face masks for running to more stylish picks, a new report says the most effective face masks are a protective N95 mask.

Also sometimes referred to as N95 respirators, these masks are not to be confused with KN95 masks, which have a similar name, but are held to entirely different standards. Here’s what you need to know.

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Similarities and Differences

Both N95 masks and KN95 masks are made from multiple layers of synthetic material (typically a polypropylene plastic polymer) and are designed to be worn over the mouth and nose. Straps behind your ear help to hold the mask in place. Both masks must filter out and capture 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air (hence the “95” in its name).

The main difference lies in how the masks are certified. “In general,” says Sean Kelly, founder of New Jersey-based PPE of America, “N95 is the U.S standard and the KN95 is the China standard.” Because of this, only N95 masks are approved for healthcare use in the United States, even though KN95 masks have many of the same protective properties.

N95 masks must pass a rigorous inspection and certification process from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is part of the CDC. Companies making KN95 masks, meantime, can seek approval from the FDA, through an emergency authorization for a foreign certification which meets the 95% filtration requirement. The FDA says the manufacturer of KN95 masks must also provide documentation that the masks and materials used are authentic.

According to Kelly, whose company was among those tapped by Connecticut lawmakers to provide Personal Protective Equipment to frontline workers in the state, certification of KN95 masks include a requirement on “fit testing,” which tests the air inside and outside of the mask, as well as how the mask fits around your face. The N95 masks do not have these requirements to meet their standard. Still, he says, “N95 mask requirements are a bit more stringent regarding the pressure drop in the mask during breathing in, which makes the N95 more breathable than most KN95 masks. The N95 masks have similar requirements for exhaling. These requirements,” Kelly says, “make the N95 mask a bit more advanced with the overall breathability for users.”

Keep in mind, the certifications mentioned above only refer to the country in which the standards and regulations were created, not where the masks are made. Most N95 masks are still made in China. Similarly, the CDC has authorized the use of KN95 masks as a suitable alternative to N95 masks for its response to Covid-19.

The FDA has released a list of approved KN95 masks here. You can view the CDC list of approved N95 masks here.

What Does an N95 Mask Protect Against?

According to a report cited by National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of the United States National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, N95 respirators have two main advantages over simple cloth coverings or surgical masks. First off, the report found that N95 masks are more than 95% efficient at filtering 0.3-μm particles — particles that are even smaller than the droplets created when talking, coughing, or sneezing — making them an effective way to filter out germs and bacteria. The study also found that N95 masks often fit better over the face and around the neck, ensuring that droplets and particles do not leak around the mask. “Even if N95 filtration is unnecessary,” the report states, “N95 fit offers advantages over a loose-fitting surgical mask by eliminating leakage around the mask.”

The main reason for the N95 mask’s popularity is efficacy, Kelly says. “We know they work and have been used for decades in both healthcare and industrial environments,” he says, citing their use for years in everything from hospitals to labs to construction sites. “When a firefighter risks their life to go into a burning building, they go into that building wearing all the lifesaving gear,” Kelly continues. “They do this to not only to protect their own life so they could save others, but to also go home to their family and keep doing what they are dedicated to do. Frontline healthcare workers and those who have close contact with others are no different than firefighters when it comes to taking all necessary means to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19. The first and foremost safety precaution for a healthcare worker to take, is to wear a NIOSH-approved N95 face mask.”

Note: the FDA says N95 masks are not designed to be used by children or people with significant facial hair. One of the main benefits of an N95 mask is its ability to secure a tight seal around the face; the FDA says a child’s face or a face with a beard will not allow the mask to offer the same protection.

Another thing to remember: “They are not a magic bullet,” cautions Mia Sultan, CEO of the independent preventative care company, N95 Mask Co. “While [N95 masks] offer increased protection, they are not a replacement for social distancing, hand hygiene and limiting person to person interactions whenever possible.”

Are N95 Masks Reusable?

N95 masks are not meant to be reused. The same goes for KN95 masks. “To my shock and dismay, some people tell me they wear the same mask for days or even a week without changing,” Kelly says. “That is not only stupid, but extremely dangerous, especially if their mask was not decontaminated by one of the newer decontamination machines.”

Related: This UV Sanitizer Kills 99.99% of Germs on Your Devices

Unlike cloth face coverings, which can be machine-washed and worn dozens of times, the best N95 masks are only effective when worn once or twice. You should discard the masks immediately afterwards; they are not meant to be washed and reused.

Per FDA guidelines, discard your N95 respirator by placing it in a plastic bag and put it immediately in the trash. Wash your hands after handling the used respirator.

Fake N95 Masks vs. Real N95 Masks

There are some precautionary steps you can take to determine if the masks you are buying are counterfeit. Kelly suggests six things to look out for, which may suggest a “fake” or un-certified N95 mask:

The NIOSH approval stamp is either missing or spelled wrong on the face of the mask The mask has ear loops instead of headbands (headbands are used for a tighter fit) The TC approval number is not listed on the face of the mask or headband The company claims approval for use by children There is a presence of decorative add-ons The manufacturing lot number is not visible on the face of the mask

The CDC website has more tips on how to spot counterfeit N95 respirators here.

Where to Buy N95 Masks Online

A number of companies have made both N95 masks and KN95 masks available online. The aptly-named N95 Mask Co. has both types of masks available for the public to purchase. The company says its Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Masks use “advanced antiviral technology” to block up to 95% of small particles, while helping to “inactivate up to 99.9% of particles within minutes,” neutralizing germs and viruses on the surface to prevent potential exposure into your airstream and lungs. The masks are comfortable to wear and can be adjusted to fit snug against your face, per FDA recommendations.

N95 Mask Co.

Where to Buy KN95 Masks Online

A handful of companies have also pivoted their offerings to include KN95 masks. Among them: the personal care and accessories brand, Public Goods. The site says its KN95 respirator masks are made from five layers of filters, and use a mechanical filter to block up to 95% of harmful particles in the air away from your nose and mouth. A nose clip helps to form a tight seal around your face.

Public Goods

Can the Public Buy N95 Masks?

Companies like N95 Mask Co. are making N95 masks available to the public, but the lingering question remains: with stories of hospitals and frontline workers needing masks, will selling them to the public deplete stock for those who require it most?

Sultan says earlier logistical problems that clogged production times for mask-making have now cleared up, and healthcare workers have been able to receive the masks they need. “As supply chains have normalized and institutions no longer face the shortages seen early in the pandemic, we believe it makes sense to expand the percentage of the general population who are able to protect themselves at a higher level in an effort to further slow the spread of Covid-19,” she says, adding that the company has donated thousands of masks out of pocket to hospitals across the country.

Kelly, from PPE America, agrees that it’s a “top priority” for the federal government to “replenish stockpiles for military, FEMA, state and local governments who then may distribute those supplies to local healthcare systems.” Still, he says there has been a rise in companies manufacturing N95 masks in large quantities, effectively ensuring that those who need — and want — the masks will be able to receive them. “There’s no doubt that healthcare workers should be the Number One priority for N95 mask deliveries,” Kelly says. “[But] things are improving and I don’t believe there’s a need for this drastic action since there’s plenty of N95 product available now or will be [available] in the coming months.”

As for those who question whether sites should be selling N95 masks for profit, Kelly insists it’s no different from what healthcare and “big pharma” companies have been doing for years. “Are these companies not in business to generate a profit for their shareholders?” he asks. “Since inception, PPE of America was not established to be a not-for-profit company and we have every right to generate a profit. If we did not,” he says, “we could not be in business doing what we do best — assisting those who are procuring quality PPE products at fair market prices.”

“Everyday, we do our part to help fight Covid-19 by supplying access to PPE products to those who need it the most,” Kelly says, citing a recent donation of “tens of thousands” of surgical masks to hospitals and medical organizations. “As we continue to grow and expand our services, we will continue to do our best to be there for those who need our assistance during these stressful times.”