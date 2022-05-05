Mountain Dew Taps Action Bronson, Pauly D for Launch of New Drink From ‘Hell’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Mountain Dew to launch a new product in Hell.

The beverage brand brought the party to Hell, Michigan last weekend to celebrate their new sweet and spicy drink, dubbed “MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT.” As the name suggests, the canned beverage brings together the classic taste of Mountain Dew, alongside Flamin’ Hot seasoning (as seen on Cheetos and Doritos chips) for a surprisingly tasty treat.

Amazon

Buy: Mountain Dew Flamin Hot Variety Pack at $12.49

The day-long event in Hell was headlined by DJ Pauly D, who spun a two-hour-long set that included Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” Sean Kingston’s “Fire Burning,” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” among other inferno-inspired hits. Rapper and cookbook author Action Bronson, meantime, curated a four-course menu that incorporated MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT and Flamin’ Hot seasoning into everything from grilled short-ribs and tuna tartare to a tangy take on the Aperol Spritz.

Pauly D says he jumped at the opportunity to partner with Mountain Dew, having grown up with the drink through the years. “It was like my ‘go to’ in high school,” the Jersey Shore star tells Rolling Stone. “You’d grab a snack and you’d grab a Mountain Dew. I also love spicy food, so when they made this combination, I was like, ‘It all makes sense.'”

Ever the pitch man, the DJ adds, “When they came out with this [collaboration] and wanted me to partner with them, I was like, ‘This is a match made in heaven and now we’re in Hell.'”

Bronson, meantime, says his “connection to Mountain Dew runs deep,” starting from when he was a kid in Queens. “You’d just grab those bottles in the store along with a snack,” he says. “Pretzels and Mountain Dew is something that is as natural to me as opening my eyes and breathing.”

While Bronson is best-known as a rapper and producer — his new album Cocodrillo Turbo just came out last week — the former New York City chef says it was exciting to flex his culinary chops for the Mountain Dew event. “I had a blast coming up with these recipes,” he says, teasing a MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT marinade for “Korean-style and Hawaiian-style pipikaula ribs,” along with Flamin’ Hot seasoning on “an amazing little [tuna tartare] amuse bouche to create that one delicious, perfect bite.”

Golin

Pauly D, meantime, says it’s been nice to get back behind the DJ booth again, after Covid brought shows to a standstill. “We were in the middle of spring break and I was in Bahamas when Covid hit,” he recalls. “I was like, ‘I have a show in Atlantic City [the next night], what is going on?’ I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get home.”

Of course, the TV star was able to eventually find a flight home, though he spent much of 2020 and 2021 doing shows online. “We didn’t have any shows for the past two years, it was all virtual,” he says. “I was doing proms on Zoom. But we’re back at it and I’m excited to go play for crowds in-person again.”

Up next for Pauly D: two on-going residencies in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, along with tour dates across the country. He’s also filming another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As for Bronson, who released a self-help book titled F*ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow last year, the rapper is heading out on a handful of dates in North America, before heading over to Europe with Earl Sweatshirt.