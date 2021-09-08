30 Unique Amazon Gifts — from a $30 Karaoke Mic to a $500 Nugget Ice Maker

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When you need a gift and you need one now, Amazon is the premiere spot to get, well, almost anything online. That being said, if your eyes start to glaze over after scrolling through pages and pages of the same deals, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t get us wrong, we love our smart home gadgets and air fryers as much as the next shopper. But if something’s trending on Amazon, chances are your gift recipient probably already has one. Don’t stress about picking out a duplicate gift for your friends and family members, especially if you’re going to actually watch them open it in person this year.

We’ve found the most unique gifts on Amazon, whether the present’s for someone interested in cooking, fitness, travel, gaming, or just to treat yourself. We’ve included gifts in a range of price points so you won’t have to worry about blowing your budget, with splurge-worthy picks if you also want go big. Whether it’s a long-distance connection bracelet, or an Bluetooth karaoke mic, these unique Amazon gifts are sure to surprise and impress.

1. Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

Amazon

Great for both you (and your furry best friend), Embark’s dog DNA test allows you to figure out your dog’s heritage for over 350+ breeds, types, and varieties. It also screens for more than 200+ health risks and genetic diseases, so you’ll know exactly why your dog’s just so food-motivated, or can’t get enough of running around outdoors. Backed by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, just swab your dog’s cheek, send it away, and learn more about how to give your dog a happy and healthier life.

Buy: Embark Dog DNA Test Kit at $169.00

2. Verilux HappyLight Therapy Lamp

Amazon

For anyone with a case of the cold-weather blues, or just find yourself in desperate need of some sunny rays after working in an office for hours on end, Verilux’s HappyLight Therapy Lamp has you covered. It’s easy to set up on a desk, or a nightstand, and soak up 10,000 lux of UV-free rays of natural light therapy with adjustable brightness levels.

Buy: Verilux HappyLight Therapy Lamp at $59.99

3. Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker

Amazon

Few quality espresso makers are also truly portable, but for the best buzz on the go, Wacaco’s Nanopresso achieves the perfect shot—and by hand, no less! Thanks to an innovative manual pump system, you can enjoy up to 2.7 fluid ounces of espresso from either fresh grounds or coffee pods (with the adaptor), no batteries required. Weighing just under a pound, and at 6.14 inches, this small but mighty brewer can be tossed in your bag for maximum portability.

Buy: Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker at $84.90

4. ZonLi Adults Cooling Weighted Blanket

Amazon

Love weighted blankets, but hate having to kick them off you once you start sweating from the heat? ZonLi’s Cooling Weighted Blanket is a great gift for anyone that runs hot, since the combination of a layer of glass beads for heft and breathable 100% cotton fabric keep the temperature controlled. Like giving a soft hug to someone you love, just check to make sure it’s not too heavy—ZonLi says the ideal blanket is 8-10% of your body weight.

Buy: ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket at $59.99

5. Bond Touch Long Distance Connection Bracelets

Amazon

We can’t always be around the ones we love, but Bond Touch lets you stay connected and always in touch while apart, with matching wristbands that mimic the natural vibration of their touch in real-time. When you send a touch, the other person’s bracelet will light up in the color of your choice. The long battery life means you can send them good vibrations up to four days on a charge, and the Bond Touch App gives you an extra private chat room just for the two of you. Yes, it may seem a little corny, but it’s the little things that can brighten up someone else’s day.

Buy: Bond Touch Connection Bracelets at $108.00

6. Celestron 70mm Portable Telescope

Amazon

Celestron’s portable telescope is for anyone with younger siblings or cousins who won’t stop asking questions about how far away the stars are, or who knows someone that’s always hyped up to go to a planetarium. Easy to set up, and easy to use (our favorite kind of gift), this beginner-friendly telescope is equipped with two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm). Lightweight enough for camping and backpacking trips, everything (including the tripod) folds up and fits in a backpack. Comes with free astronomy software so they’ll always know exactly what they’re looking at.

Buy: Celestron 70mm Portable Telescope at $99.95

7. KoMo Classic Mill

Amazon

For serious home bakers, the KoMo Classic Mill is an incredibly useful appliance, and deserves a permanent place on anyone’s countertop. Milling your own flour to make homemade bread will take your loaves to the next level, by adjusting the fineness of the grind by twisting its bowl to the left or right. Get courser grinds for things like polenta, and finer ones for bread flour.

Buy: KoMo Classic Mill at $499.00

8. Razer Kishi

Amazon

If you don’t have Nintendo Switch money to drop on someone (and chances are, they already have one anyway), Razer’s Kishi is a good alternative. It’s a clip-on game control that turns a smartphone into a Switch-like portable console. The iPhone version of the Kishi connects directly into its Lightning port, so there’s no Bluetooth needed. For anyone who plays a lot of games on their phone, this is a must-have accessory.

Buy: Razer Kishi at $93.84

9. PopBabies Portable Blender

Amazon

Appliances can be hit or miss in terms of gift-giving, but we’d like to think this portable blender from PopBabies is the exception. Any fitness-minded friends, or commuters who don’t want to stop to buy breakfast will love that you can blend and drink from this same 14 oz jar. Convenient, yet powerful, it’s surprisingly strong enough to crush ice cubes, frozen fruits and seeds. And you can blend up to 20 drinks per charge—that’s a lot of smoothies.

Buy: PopBabies Portable Blender at $36.99

10. Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Amazon

This massaging device’s pressure and position can be customized for anyone who needs a little R&R, and it also features a reverse mode for effortlessly kneading out muscle tightness. Eight soft, springy massage heads with a built-in heating function with give the neck and shoulders instant relief—some even swear by using it on the balls of their feet for a soothing foot massage.

Buy: Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager at $39.99

11. HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer

Amazon

No, your photography-loving friend does not need another Polaroid camera—what they need is a way to easily, instantly print all the photos they already have. Enter the HP Sprocket photo printer, which lets you edit and print wallet-sized photos from your smartphone using the HP Sprocket app. The thin, portable printer holds 10 sheets of HP Zink paper at a time, and has a rechargeable battery.

Buy: HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer at $99.99

12. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Amazon

This TikTok-famous nugget ice maker absolutely crushed it during this past Amazon Prime day (see what we did there?), and it’s the upscale gift that your recipient never knew they needed. Within just 20 minutes, the Opal provides 24 pounds of soft, chewable ice like the kind from fine-dining establishments. For frequent dinner-party hosts, the ability to schedule fresh ice in advance too is a standout feature.

Buy: GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at $549.00

13. Bonoak Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone

Amazon

Give someone their own handheld music studio with this karaoke microphone that also functions as a speaker and a recorder. It’s sure to get the party started thanks to its colorful LED lights, and keep it going all night long with four to 10 hours of play time per charge. The Bluetooth-enabled device is compatible with Android and iOS, and you can also pair it with a computer or laptop.

Buy: Bonaok Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Mic at $29.99

14. Torras Coolify Portable Air Conditioner

Amazon

Give the gift of a portable cooling solution to all your sweaty friends and family (sorry for the mental image, but trust us, this really works). Coolify uses a unique ceramic cooling plate that sits right at the back of your neck, which claims to lower your temp by 18 F degrees. Even if it’s not chilly enough to be considered an “air conditioner” the 36 air vents that blow air directly up to your face and neck get the job done.

Buy: Torras Coolify Portable Air Conditioner at $149.00

15. Bamboo Charging Station

Amazon

Know someone who’s got a completely filled-up and tangled power cord? This bamboo charging station works as a great space-saving gift for anyone who needs a light nudge towards desk organization. The 8-in-1 dock is compatible with smartphones, tablets, watches, and earbuds, while keeping them organized in a compact box. The five-pack charging cable also supports fast-charging.

Buy: Bamboo Charging Station at $28.99

16. Hyperice Hypervolt GO Massage Gun

LIAM GILLIES / Hyperice

High-tech recovery gadgets are not just for pro athletes anymore—they make excellent gifts for relieving sore muscles. That includes Hyperice’s Hypervolt Go, a handheld device that weighs only 1.5 pounds and can massage muscles for up to two-and-a-half hours on a single charge with percussive movements.

Buy: Hyperice Hypervolt GO Massage Gun at $199.00

17. Homesick Scented Candle

Amazon

Can’t visit someone miles away? Give them the gift of Eau du New Jersey (which we promise is not rotten trash), or any other state that they call home. Each candle is filled with fragrances designed to pull on those nostalgic nose-strings, from road trips to college in California, or the lobster roll you had on vacation in Maine. The candles are an all natural soy wax blend and burn for 60-80 hours.

Buy: Homesick Scented Candle at $34.00

18. Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

Amazon

Fellow tailgaters and camping cooks need a solid portable grill like Weber’s Go-Anywhere grill. Despite its size, the 160-square-inch plated steel grate can accommodate a pair of large steaks or several burgers. Thanks to the lockable lid and small design, this is perfect for packing in the back of your car, while the carrying handles provide added ease.

Buy: Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill at $59.99

19. Überlube Luxury Lubricant

Amazon

Let’s talk about lube—yes, lube. If you want a truly personal and intimate gift for your partner, this is one you can both enjoy, as opposed to just guessing their toy preferences. The silky, minimalist formula doesn’t leave any sticky residue, with added Vitamin E for soft, moisturized feel that dissipates on the skin.

Buy: Überlube Luxury Lubricant at $28.39

20. Kasa Smart WiFi Plug

Amazon

Instead of gifting another Amazon Echo (yawn), you can give this tiny gadget that makes the transition to a full smart home even easier. This smart plug lets you add voice control to any outlet, so you can control any home electronic appliances hands-free via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Schedule timers, countdowns, and turn lights on and off through the Kasa smart app too.

Buy: Kasa Smart WiFi Plug at $14.99

21. ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Amazon

No, this is not a medieval torture device, it’s for anyone stressed out—you lay back and relax on this “bed of needles” and it massages pressure points to help relieve tension. We love that the cushioned foam mat is large enough to fit your entire back, and the set includes a pillow covered in small, acupressure spikes for neck support.

Buy: ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow at $19.99

22. PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

Amazon

Do you know someone with pets, who travels a lot, or who suffers from allergies? Chances are you do, and chances are they could use this mini portable air purifier from PureZone, which keeps your personal space clean from 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors for up to 12 hours. Even though it weighs under one pound, it still contains a True HEPA filter found in the best full-sized air purifiers.

Buy: PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier at $39.99

23. JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker

Amazon

Great for anyone who wants to keep their tunes going during a hike, this small, portable Bluetooth speaker lets you bring the party wherever you want to go. It’s tiny enough to clip to your backpack, delivers surprisingly clear audio and punchy base for its size. The battery can also compete with big dogs, promising eight hours of playtime.

Buy: JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $69.95

24. BrüMate Hopsulator Trío Insulated Can Cooler

Amazon

Listen, we love our Yeti Ramblers here at RS Recommends, but the versatility of BrüMate’s Hopsulator Trío makes it unbeatable for tailgaters, party-throwers, and haters of warm beer. The 3-in-1 stainless steel tumbler keeps 16 ounce cans and standard 12 ounce cans icy-cold (BrüMate says 20x colder than other coolers) for hours, and you can even use it as a pint glass.

Buy: BrüMate Hopsulator Insulated Can… at $56.40

25. Xenvo Pro Smartphone Lens Kit

Amazon

Smartphone camera lens kits can be more compact, convenient, and affordable than gifting a high-tech digital camera, and the learning curve is much less steep. For budding smartphone photographers, this kit comes with a 0.45x wide angle lens, 15x Macro Lens, lens clip, mini rechargeable LED light and charging cable as well as a carry case and cleaning cloth.

Buy: Xenovo Pro Smartphone Lens Kit at $39.99

26. Sport-Brella Versa-Brella Adjustable Umbrella

Amazon

No one thinks about buying an umbrella for themselves until they really need one, so we suggest getting ahead of the curve with this adjustable one from Sport-Brella. It has a four-way, 360-degree swivel and hinges that allow the Versa-brella to be adjusted to any angle to block the sun, making it a beach-day or wind-whipping rain essential. An SPF 50 coating helps to further keep harmful rays at bay.

Buy: Sport-Brella Adjustable Umbrella at $39.94

27. Bearz Outdoor Pocket Picnic Blanket

Amazon

Outdoorsy gifts can get bulky fast, but there’s nothing more portable than this pocket picnic blanket. It’s also just so much more than a blanket, with a unique fabric that’s waterproof and extremely durable—ideal for camping out in the woods, using as a picnic mat, sand-proof beach blanket or tarp to cover your tent. Folding up into a handy pouch, the blanket spreads out to 55 x 60 inches when unfolded.

Buy: Bearz Outdoor Pocket Picnic Blanket at

28. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Amazon

For someone with a green(-ish) thumb, this is an extremely hands off herb-growing set-up. There are several AeroGarden models, but for the number of pods it can accommodate, as well as its attractive size, the Harvest makes the best gift. It comes with seed pods pods like Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. Simply turn on the lights, and let ‘er grow.

Buy: AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Garden at $86.00

29. Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

Amazon

Is this luxurious towel warmer excessive? Maybe. Will your gift recipient thank you profusely? Absolutely. Once you experience the comfort of a freshly-warmed towel after a shower you won’t go back, and this bucket model is big enough to hold up to two 40 x 70-inch oversized bath towels, bathrobes, blankets, PJs and more. It heats up in just one minute with the push of a single button, and stays toasty for up to an hour.

Buy: Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer at $118.99

30. MerryXD Chubby Blob Seal Pillow

Amazon

This singular chubby seal brought us so much joy when we came across it during Amazon Prime Day, that we just had to include it on the list. MerryXD says it’s “chic, soft and feels like you’re hugging a cotton candy” which, from personal experience, is 100 percent accurate. We can think of no greater gift to give for people who love fun, or just want a pillow to squish after a stressful Zoom meeting—just look at that face.

Buy: MerryXD Chubby Blob Seal Pillow at $12.99