RS Recommends: The Comfortable Face Masks You Won’t Even Mind Wearing

With offices opening back up and some venues requiring masks at live shows and events, having a reusable, comfortable face mask remains as important as ever, and that’s especially true if you’re traveling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.” The CDC also stresses that those who have yet to get a Covid-19 vaccination and above the age of 2 years old should still wear a mask if they’re inside and in a public space.

If you’re shopping for a more comfortable face mask that won’t irritate your skin, read on for our guide on the best options worth your money, along with what to look for in a high-quality, protective face covering.

Face Mask Buying Guide

There are a few things to keep in mind when looking for the most comfortable face masks. Here are a few factors and features to note.

Layers: The CDC continues to recommend that you wear face masks with at least two layers of fabric to help protect yourself and others from spreading the Covid-19 virus and Delta variant. We included only masks with two or more layers of material in our guide, below.

Mask Material: The more breathable your mask is, the better. This guide includes masks made with a wide variety of fabrics, including cotton, merino wool and microfiber — all of which should feel good on your skin and functional to wear, whether you’re at work or working out at the gym.

Size and Fit: Most face masks come with straps that you can adjust for a tighter seal, as well as flexible nose wires that make it easier to adjust the mask around your nose. This guide features multiple styles of masks, all of which are designed for a more adjustable and, overall, a more comfortable fit over your nose and mouth.

What Are the Most Comfortable Face Masks?

From cozy masks for athletes to stylish reusable face covers for daily commutes, here are some of the top-rated comfortable face mask recommendations to consider.

1. är Face Mask

BEST OVERALL

Concept är

This sleek är mask is one of our editors’ favorites for a reason — it’s lightweight, silky-smooth and features a breathable, three-layer nanofilter inside, making it a great fit for a long day of travel.

The masks feature ear straps that you can shorten or lengthen for a better fit. Meantime, the replaceable filters come with their own nose bridge wire, and they’re as long-lasting with up to 40 hours of use. You can buy additional filters in three-, six- and 12-packs starting at just $11.90 per order.

It’s available in a kids size, as well as small, medium and large. The mask normally retails for $29.90, but at the time of this writing, you can use the promo code SUMMER at checkout for a 50 percent discount (while the deal lasts).

Buy: är Face Mask at $14.95

2. Saturdays Two-Layer Fabric Face Masks

BEST MASK TWO-PACK

Saturdays

Visit a Saturdays store in real life and you can tell that the brand pays close attention to every little detail, from the music playing to the way you feel walking through the shop. The same could be said for its reusable, cozy face masks, which have all the right amount of details that ensure your face won’t get irritated during the work day or on your flight.

Each mask comes with a layer of four-way stretch microfiber fabric, a second layer of 100 percent cotton poplin, as well as a layer of polyester as a filter. There’s even an adjustable ear loop toggle to help you get the right level of tightness over your face. But that’s not all that the brand did to upgrade your mask comfort with this reworked design — it also added a built-in wire so it stays fastened over your nose and won’t slide up towards your eyes.

Buy: Saturdays Face Mask (2-Pack) at $25

3. Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask

BEST MASK FOR COMMUTING

Huckberry

Mask comfort goes beyond just how it feels on your face. This merino wool-and-cotton face mask from Huckberry, one of the best men’s online shopping destinations, has your entire work day (and commute) covered.

The breathable, three-layer mask fits over your ears with elastic bands, and it also helps wick away moisture while keeping your face from getting too hot at the same time. Put simply, it’s built for all-day comfort, which is important if you’re required to wear a mask beyond just entering a restaurant or going back and forth from your cubicle.

We especially like that it’s easy to clean — simply throw it in the washing machine with your other laundry. Multiple reviewers highlight how comfortable the masks feel for everything from school days to skiing. It’s available in one size and a variety of colors at the time of publication.

Buy: Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask at $12

4. Under Armour Sportsmask

BEST MASK FOR WORKOUTS

Under Armour

You can stop asking everyone you know what their favorite face mask for workouts is — this is it, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that’s better. The Sportsmask is fit for, you guessed it, athletes, and according to Under Armour, it’s also “designed to be worn all day.” In other words, it can hold up even if the game — or your work day — goes into overtime.

Though the mask fits securely, it’s built so that you have a little extra space between your face and the mask’s interior, making it one of the most comfortable face masks we’ve tested. It doesn’t cling to your face like, say, a disposable mask does. And aside from being one of the most breathable masks on the market, it’s also designed with Under Armour’s IsoChill fabric, which aims to help your face feel cooler, even when you’re breaking a sweat.

Buy: Under Armour Sportsmask at $15

5. EnerPlex Reusable Face Masks

BEST VARIETY OF SIZE OPTIONS

Amazon

To find the most comfortable mask for you, consider this triple-layered face cover pack from EnerPlex. If you’re not a fan of a one-size-fits-all mask design, you’ll be happy that you can choose among small, medium, large and extra-large sizes. The interior layer features a cotton blend that, according to the company, should feel soft on your skin while you’re wearing it.

Plus, each mask is machine-washable and features elastic ear loops that you don’t have to worry about coming untied or loose. Meantime, this breathable mask is one of Amazon’s top-sellers, with more than 100,000 reviews and a 4.5 (out of 5) star rating.

Buy: EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask at $24.95

6. Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask

MOST STYLISH MASK

Buck Mason

We’ve personally tested Buck Mason’s face masks before, and we love how soft they feel to wear for hours. This pack comes with five reusable, three-layer face masks, and the brand designed them with pima cotton, which feels super soft against your nose.

The M2 masks come with an adjustable nose wire insert, which we love to have if we’re going to wear glasses with a mask. (Looking for more face masks for glasses wearers? Here’s your guide.)

It comes in three colors, but we love this stylish olive green mask, that’s just as well-designed as Buck Mason’s other apparel. After all, if you’re going to wear your face mask all day, why shouldn’t it look as cool as it is comfortable?

Buy: Buck Mason M2 Face Mask (5-Pack) at $30