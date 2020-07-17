 Mooby's Burgers Delivery: Kevin Smith Burger Chain Launches Meal Kit - Rolling Stone
You Can Now Order Food IRL From Jay and Silent Bob’s ‘Mooby’s’ Burger Chain

A recurring location in Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse, Mooby’s is now offering classic and vegan burger kits for home delivery

Tim Chan

kevin smith moobys popup delivery

©John Troxell

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of Kevin Smith’s most iconic movie characters is coming to life — and to your kitchen — with the launch of the Mooby’s Meal Kit on nationwide delivery site Goldbelly.

A fictional children’s character first introduced in Smith’s 1999 movie, Dogma, “Mooby the Golden Calf” quickly became a recurring character in the director’s View Askewniverse, functioning as a sort-of ironic take on Barney and Disney characters. Mooby becomes a pop-culture sensation in follow-up movies like the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, with a merch line, TV show (“The Mooby Fun-Time Hour”), and even a chain of burger joints.

While Amazon has makeshift Mooby merch available for sale, fans hoping to get a taste of a Mooby’s burger joint can now order two different burger kits via Goldbelly.

goldbelly mooby's deliver

©John Troxell

ORDER: Mooby’s Burger Kit, $79, available at Goldbelly

The regular kit comes with everything you need to make six Mooby’s Cow Tipper double cheeseburgers at home, including 12 all-beef patties, buns, pickles, cheese, and dressing. A vegan-version of the kit subs the beef with 12 Beyond Meat burgers and egg-free buns. All orders also include four chocolate-covered pretzels (the vegan kit uses vegan chocolate), Mooby’s-branded cups, a Kevin Smith download card, and a surprise Mooby’s bonus gift.

The launch of Mooby’s nationwide delivery follows the success of a Mooby’s pop-up in Los Angeles that invited fans into a restaurant inspired by the burger joint in the film. Though the pop-up is now closed, fans can use Goldbelly’s site to order the meal kits and get the burgers delivered to their doors. Goldbelly says everything is prepared fresh and then shipped frozen. Orders from Mooby’s go out every Monday and Wednesday. See the full menu and shipping options on Goldbelly.com.

