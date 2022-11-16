Bold as Ink: Montblanc Launches Limited-Edition Jimi Hendrix-Inspired Pen Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jimi Hendrix released his band’s debut LP Are You Experienced over 55 years ago, changing rock music forever. “It’s impossible to think of what Jimi would be doing now; he seemed like a pretty mercurial character,” Tom Morello wrote for Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists. “Would he be an elder statesman of rock? Would he be Sir Jimi Hendrix? Or would he be doing some residency off the Vegas Strip? The good news is his legacy is assured as the greatest guitar player of all time.”

To commemorate some of Hendrix’s most iconic musical moments, Montblanc has launched a limited-edition collection that celebrates the greatest guitarist in history with a new line of instruments. The Montblanc Great Characters Jimi Hendrix Collection includes three special edition pens, which fans can buy online and in Montblanc boutiques starting at $940.

From albums like Electric Ladyland to an iconic performance at the Monterey Pop Festival, each of the new pen designs marks an important moment or project in Hendrix‘s musical career, as well as nods to his guitar playing and instrument accessories.

Available in ballpoint, fountain, and rollberball designs, the Montblanc Great Editions Jimi Hendrix Special Edition pen features an off-white cap that resembles one of Hendrix’s guitar straps, a wah-wah pedal-inspired barrel, a tremolo bar-style clip, and the words “Are You Experienced” carved on the top of the pens.

The Limited Edition 1942 pen, meantime, gets its name from the year Hendrix was born. It comes in both a fountain and rollerball design with red lacquer and solid yellow gold accents to celebrate Hendrix’s 1968 album Electric Ladyland. With “Hendrix” displayed across the pen’s precious resin cap, the 1942 retails for $3,770 for the rollerball, and $4,200 for the fountain pen.

The fountain pen also features Hendrix’s portrait, with details like the “Purple Haze” guitar finger positions engraved on the top of the writing tool. Look closer and, once it’s in your hand, you’ll notice Montblanc even added a red resin inlay modeled after the light on a Marshall Super Lead guitar amp.

The third pen in the new Montblanc collection, the Great Characters Jimi Hendrix Limited Edition 99 fountain pen retails for $37,000 and is exclusively available to buy in stores. The pen gets its name from the 1999 release of Hendrix’s Live at Woodstock album, commemorating the original festival’s 30th anniversary.

The cap is covered in a cream lacquer modeled on the Fender Stratocaster Hendrix played there in 1969. Other luxe details include a carved peace sign in solid white gold, a Au 750 solid gold nib with Hendrix's engraved portrait, and a solid white gold pattern mimicking Hendrix's guitar strap.

In addition to the pens, Montblanc has also released a special 96-sheet notebook, featuring a cover with an illustration of Hendrix and a page that has his Woodstock set list. It retails for $90, and is available to buy online and in Montblanc stores. And finally, fans can also pick up a bottle of “Purple Haze” ink for $40.

Consider Montblanc’s Jimi Hendrix collection the ultimate stocking stuffer, and if you want it to arrive before the holidays, shop it now before it sells out.