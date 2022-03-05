RS Recommends: M&M’s Kacey Musgraves and Rosalia-Inspired Collab Arrives Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

M&M’S is celebrating some of the most acclaimed artists in recent years with a musically-inspired collection featuring the M&M characters reimagined as album covers.

The M&M’S “Album Art Packs” were first announced in January and are now available to buy online at mms.com. The collection includes M&M characters inspired by Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour album; H.E.R.’s self-titled album; Rosalía’s El Mal Querer; and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane.

Choose from a “share size” bag of milk chocolate M&Ms, peanut M&Ms, peanut butter M&Ms or M&M minis. Each pack retails for $4.49 on mms.com.

M&Ms says it chose albums from “four barrier-breaking and award-winning artists,” adding that they wanted to “span a variety of music genres to ensure that fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.”

Musgraves posted about the collaboration last week on Twitter, adding the “good in a glass, good on green” lyrics from her song, “Slow Burn.” Musgraves’ M&Ms are still available online as of this writing, though Bowie’s Aladdin Sane-inspired M&Ms have sold out.

..what I meant when I said “good in a glass, good on green.” ICYMI, @mmschocolate is paying homage to 𝓖𝓸𝓵𝓭𝓮𝓷 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓻 for a cute, limited time. 💚 pic.twitter.com/QAJGUMpuiG — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 28, 2022

“From our perennially favorite chocolate to new product innovations to must-visit retail stores, the M&M’S brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’S Album Art is the next step on this journey,” says Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America in a press release. “M&M’S Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging.”

Want to get your hands on the chocolates? The limited-edition M&M’S Album Art packs are available now in select stores and online at mms.com.