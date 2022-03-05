 Shop: Where to Find Kacey Musgraves, Rosalia M&Ms Collaboration - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: M&M’s Kacey Musgraves and Rosalia-Inspired Collab Arrives Online

The musically-inclined collaboration also features M&Ms packaging inspired by H.E.R.’s self-titled album and David Bowie’s ‘Aladdin Sane’

Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

M&M'S® And Four A-List Musicians Partner On New Album Art Packs Collaboration

M&M’S is celebrating some of the most acclaimed artists in recent years with a musically-inspired collection featuring the M&M characters reimagined as album covers.

The M&M’S “Album Art Packs” were first announced in January and are now available to buy online at mms.com. The collection includes M&M characters inspired by Kacey MusgravesGolden Hour album; H.E.R.’s self-titled album; Rosalía’s El Mal Querer; and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane.

Choose from a “share size” bag of milk chocolate M&Ms, peanut M&Ms, peanut butter M&Ms or M&M minis. Each pack retails for $4.49 on mms.com.

kacey musgraves m&ms

M&Ms

Buy: M&Ms Album Art Packs at $4.49

M&Ms says it chose albums from “four barrier-breaking and award-winning artists,” adding that they wanted to “span a variety of music genres to ensure that fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.”

Musgraves posted about the collaboration last week on Twitter, adding the “good in a glass, good on green” lyrics from her song, “Slow Burn.” Musgraves’ M&Ms are still available online as of this writing, though Bowie’s Aladdin Sane-inspired M&Ms have sold out.

“From our perennially favorite chocolate to new product innovations to must-visit retail stores, the M&M’S brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’S Album Art is the next step on this journey,” says Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America in a press release. “M&M’S Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging.”

Want to get your hands on the chocolates? The limited-edition M&M’S Album Art packs are available now in select stores and online at mms.com.

