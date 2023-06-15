The Best Gift for the Baseball Fanatic Is This MLB.TV Subscription (Now 50% Off for Father’s Day)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Baseball season is in full swing, and with Father’s Day on deck, it’s not too late to get the dads on your shopping list a last-minute gift that’ll keep on giving throughout the year. The easiest way to knock it out of the park with your gift this inning? Give the dads in your life who never miss their favorite team’s games a subscription to MLB.TV on Prime Video.

Buy MLB.TV Subscription at Prime Video

Just in time for Father’s Day, you can score a subscription for the rest of the season for 50% off thanks to a limited-time promotion, which gives you streaming access to live out-of-market MLB games. Put simply, Dad won’t miss a second of the Cubs or Mets or Pirates or any other team just because it’s not on cable. And once the season’s over, Dad can sit back and rewatch archived games from the previous season.

MLB.TV Subscription Cost, Free Trial, Promos

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can take advantage of Prime Video Channels’ benefits and add MLB.TV (along with over 100 other channels) to get access to your favorite baseball games this season. For anyone who doesn’t yet have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial online, before paying $14.99/month.

For baseball fanatics who want to test out MLB.TV before committing to a subscription, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial through your Prime membership and on MLB.com. After the trial ends, MLB.TV subscriptions start at $24.99/month for the “All Teams Monthly” package.

The best deal, however, is to go with the MLB.TV All Teams Yearly subscription, which you can score for the dads in your life (or yourself) for as low as $59.99 for the rest of the season. Normally $119.99, you're getting your MLB.TV subscription for up to 50% off.

Once you start your MLB.TV subscription, you can watch games through the Prime Video app on your phone or laptop and through your smart TV or Fire TV.

To get the MLB.TV deal with your Prime membership, you’ll need to take advantage of the promotion soon before you strike out on saving some extra cash — the 50% off deal ends this Father’s Day (a.k.a. by the end of the day on Sunday, June 18.). In other words, if you want to make sure the baseball-loving dads on your list have streaming access to all the biggest games this season, you’ll want to hop on the MLB.TV deal on Amazon right now.

The bottom line: MLB.TV is the greatest grand-slam gift for any baseball fan in your life. Get it with your Prime membership on Amazon before the clock runs out.