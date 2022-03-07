‘He’s a Magical Man:’ Harry Styles Taps Mick Fleetwood As Face (and Nails) of New Pleasing Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Think of men’s nail polish and Mick Fleetwood might not be the first name to come to mind, but that’s exactly why Harry Styles chose the legendary rocker to front the new campaign for his lifestyle brand, Pleasing.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer appears in a series of psychedelic-inspired images for Pleasing’s latest drop, appropriately titled “Shroom Bloom.” The British musician was photographed at his home in Maui for the campaign, which teases some of the new nail polish colors in the “Shroom Bloom” collection, along with a look at new merch.

Styles, who first met Fleetwood when the drummer took his daughters to a One Direction show in 2014, says he personally chose the musician because of his sense of style — and spirit. “He’s a magical man,” Styles says in a new interview with Vogue, adding that “Mick is someone who brings me — and countless others — great joy.”

As someone who’s always kept fans and listeners on their toes with his music and sense of fashion, Styles says Fleetwood was the perfect person to bring that same sense of whimsy and fun to Pleasing. “I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

For his part, Fleetwood tells Vogue that he was keen to work with Styles, who he calls “incredibly kind and thoughtful right from the beginning.”

“Pleasing is this experience of, ‘Why not?’ or ‘I’ve never thought of that’—and that’s why I’m part of it,” he says. “Don’t be judgmental and have fun with it. That’s what Pleasing represents.”

Pleasing

Launched last fall as a “community” for beauty and self-care, Pleasing’s first drop of gender-neutral nail polishes and skin care essentials quickly sold out, with the original nail polish sets now going for as much as three times the original price on sites like eBay.

Pleasing’s second drop, “Shroom Bloom,” comes out March 15, with a beauty-inspired take on “magic mushrooms” (think: “Acid Drops” face serum, mushroom T-shirts, and four earthy nail polish shades). Styles says the new collection is meant to be “an intoxicating escape-evoking curiosity,” while the Pleasing Instagram page touts the “micro-collection” — and Fleetwood — as an “eclectic, supernatural wonder.”

Like the first collection, the new products will be released in extremely limited-edition, so fans of both Fleetwood and Styles should bookmark the Pleasing website to order when the “Shroom Bloom” collection launches next week.