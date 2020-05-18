ESPN+ is Streaming Michael Jordan’s Best Games, After Success of ‘The Last Dance’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fresh off the success of its Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, ESPN is launching a slate of exclusive MJ-themed programming on its streaming service, ESPN+.

The site, which archives popular sporting events and tournaments for on-demand viewing, has released a collection of 15 of Jordan’s best performances, including his game winner in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Subscribers to ESPN+ will be able to stream all 15 games in their entirety, from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

ESPN+ is also streaming all five episodes of Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, a historical edition of the network’s sports analysis program that was created by the late Kobe Bryant. Detail: 1998 is hosted by Phil Jackson, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr, and focuses not only on Jordan’s impact during that pivotal season, but also on Jackson’s coaching strategies (think: the Triangle Offense), along with the contributions from teammates like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

ESPN+ is available for just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Right now, the site is also offering a bundle deal with Hulu and Disney+, getting you access to all three services for just $12 a month total.

In addition to the new Bulls content, ESPN+ offers free streaming of live sporting events, plus unlimited access to thousands of recorded events from most of the major sporting leagues and franchises. You can also access ESPN’s complete 30 for 30 library (which spun-off The Last Dance), and all 50+ episodes of Detail, which include hosts like Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks, former UFC champ Daniel Cormier tackling top UFC fighters, and six-time national champion head coach Nick Saban breaking down college football strategies and concepts.

ESPN+ is available to stream on your phone, computer and tablet, or via the ESPN+ app. Get more details here.