Leagues Cup Final Tickets: Where to Find the Best Prices for Miami vs. Nashville Tickets

Quick Answer: We recommend buying Miami vs. Nashville tickets on a resale site like Vivid Seats or SeatGeek to find the best prices.

Just two teams remain in the 2023 Leagues Cup: Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. This weekend, they’ll clash at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, for the cup.

Neither team was won a cup before, but this year has been different. For Miami, it was of course the addition of global superstar Lionel Messi, along with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Nashville, on the other hand, went into a new gear for their quarterfinal and semifinal games, sweeping Minnesota 5-0 and Monterrey 2-0.

Thanks to Messi’s presence — and the game’s historic significance for both teams — ticket prices for the Miami vs. Nashville game are skyrocketing. If you’re still looking to watch the game in person at Geodis Park, read on for details on where to find the best prices on Leages Cup final tickets.

Where to Buy Miami vs. Nashville Tickets: Best Prices, Seats

Tickets for the Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup final game first went on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and were quickly snapped up. Now, you’ll find the best prices on secondary market platforms below, but you’ll want to act fast: These tickets are still in high demand, and prices could very well go up even more than they already have.

One of our favorite ticket resellers is Vivid Seats, where Messi tickets are ranging from $376 to over $13,000, as of writing. Whichever seats you choose, be sure to use Rolling Stone‘s promo code RS2023 to save $20 on your purchase.

Buy Miami vs. Nashville Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek is also showing decent prices for Miami vs. Nashville tickets, with the cheapest seats at $362, as of writing. Use code SEATGEEK10 for $10 off your ticket purchase.

Buy Miami vs. Nashville Tickets on StubHub

Another ticket reseller we like to check is StubHub. As of writing, we’re seeing Messi tickets available on StubHub for as low as $403.

Buy Miami vs. Nashville Tickets StubHub

How to Stream Miami vs. Nashville Game Online

If tickets to see Messi in person are just too pricey (or you can’t make it to Nashville), you can still stream the Leagues Cup final online. MLS League Pass (a new feature within the Apple TV app) will be showing the English-language livestream of Miami vs. Nashville, and TUDN will be showing the Spanish-commentary broadcast. Get a free trial to fuboTV to watch Miami vs. Nashville for free on TUDN.

When is Miami vs. Nashville Game? Date, Time

The 2023 Leagues Cup final between Miami and Nashville is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19, with kick-off at 8 p.m. CT.

Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup Final: Background, Odds, Prediction

Both Miami and Nashville have had relatively easy roads to the Leagues Cup final.

Miami’s success comes down to its new star player; the GOAT Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old racked up nine goals and four assists in just six games, transforming not only Miami (the team now qualifies for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup) but MLS as a whole. In Miami’s most recent game — a semifinal against Philadelphia Union — Messi scored a 36-foot goal and Miami came out with a 4-1 victory.

Nashville, on the other hand, struggled a bit to stay afloat through the group stage of the Leagues Cup, but found their groove in the quarterfinal and semifinal games, eliminating Minnesota and Monterrey, respectively.

Although Messi’s Miami squad appears to be the clear favorite, Nashville’s recent improvement is leading oddsmakers to give them better odds of hoisting the cup. As of writing, Miami is the slight favorite with a moneyline of -174 against Nashville’s +144.