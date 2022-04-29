RS Recommends: How to Score Last-Minute Tickets to the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Formula 1 season is well underway, with both Ferrari and Red Bull dominating the scene. If you’re a major F1 fan or have just binged the latest season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, you’re probably wondering what’s the easiest way to watch the next Grand Prix live. Well, you’re in luck. The next Grand Prix is taking place in Miami on May 8 and there’s still a way to snag a few last-minute tickets if you’re interested in attending. We’ve listed the best sites to buy last-minute tickets to the Miami Grand Prix below — with ways to watch Miami F1 online if you’re staying at home.

Miami Grand Prix 2022: Time, Event Details

The Miami Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, May 8, with the race time set for 3:30 p.m ET. The race takes place at the Miami International Autodrome and the entire circuit clocks in at around 3.4 miles. Qualifying will take place Saturday, May 7, so make sure to grab tickets for the entire weekend if you’re interested in attending both.

Where Can You Buy Tickets for the Miami Grand Prix 2022?

We recommend buying tickets from either Vivid Seats or Ticketmaster, although Vivid Seats may have better pricing thanks to re-sellers looking to unload their passes.

That said, both sites have a variety of tickets available, depending on your budget and what area of the circuit you’d like to be at. You can also pick general admission tickets without an assigned seat if you’re looking to save a few bucks. We recommend getting a grandstand ticket though, so you’ve got an assigned seat and can watch the race at your leisure.

Three-day tickets are available at Vivid Seats as well, allowing you to attend all three practices, the qualifying, as well as the main race on Sunday.

You can also buy tickets for each individual day as well — especially if you’d just like to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8.

How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix Online

If you’re wondering how to watch F1 online, tune into either ESPN or ESPN 2. For those of you looking for a Miami Grand Prix live stream, you’ll either need a subscription to F1 TV (starting at $9.99 a month) — which lets you live stream every GP as well as access driver cams and radios — or get ESPN access through Sling, fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix Free Online

For those of you wondering how to stream the Miami Grand Prix for free online, sign up for a seven-day free trial at fuboTV, which lets you stream the entire weekend of the Miami Grand Prix — just make sure to cancel the free trial once the seven days are over if you’re not interested in subscribing.

Your fuboTV trial gets you access to ESPN to live stream the Miami F1 race online free. A fuboTV subscription also lets you stream the Miami Grand Prix race on your phone, computer, TV or tablet.

Miami Grand Prix Merch 2022: Where to Buy F1 Merch Online

If you’re attending the Miami Grand Prix or hosting an at-home watch party, you’ll want some Formula 1 merch to support your favorite racing teams. We recommend this Oracle Red Bull racing tee which is officially licensed and a close replica of the team’s official uniform.

F1 Store

Not your team? Check out this Scuderia Ferrari Puma jacket instead, which is sleek, comfy and can easily be worn on non-race days as well.

F1 Store

Looking for more options? Check out our full story on the best Formula 1 merch available right now and get ready for the Miami Grand Prix next week.