The One Where You Get New Underwear: MeUndies Launches Limited-Edition ‘Friends’ Collection

When it hasn’t been your day, your month … or you just might need an underwear and loungewear upgrade for the new year, good news: Lifestyle accessories brand MeUndies has launched a new collection that celebrates one of the best TV shows of all time, Friends. Fans of the hit series can now shop the Friends x MeUndies collection starting today on MeUndies.com, with prices ranging from $10 to $88.

The new MeUndies’ Friends collab is the first time the underwear company has released a line inspired by the show. It boasts a range of loungewear, including soft-and-breathable lounge pants, pajamas, and robes, as well as a large variety of underwear, including briefs, boxer briefs, boyshorts, bikinis, and long boxers made with static-resistant MicroModal fabric.

The collection also consists of several other pieces like bralettes, pet-friendly bandanas, and cozy crew socks that all come with a similar pattern featuring well-known symbols from the show. Each piece also has a purple background that will remind the sitcom's biggest fans of Monica's apartment door color.

The line’s familiar motifs take their inspiration from some of the most memorable (and hilarious) bits from the show’s 10 seasons. There’s Phoebe’s guitar, the sunglasses-wearing turkey that got stuck on Monica’s head in the Thanksgiving episode, and — they couldn’t leave this one out — the famous orange couch from the show’s intro and Central Perk.

While you wait for your new underwear and loungewear to arrive in the mail, you can currently binge the complete series of Friends with an HBO Max subscription. If you don’t have HBO right now, you can also watch Friends by buying the complete collection on DVD or Blu-ray.

Starring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and David Schwimmer (Ross), the award-winning series originally aired for the first time back in 1994 and ran until 2004 on NBC. Over 17 years later, the show got its own special when Friends: The Reunion aired in May 2021 on HBO Max.