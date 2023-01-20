Metallica Rolls Out Rare Archival Concert Recordings on Nugs.net

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Metallica fans are getting a late holiday present: Live music streaming service nugs.net is currently releasing a string of archival Metallica concert recordings, taking us back to the legendary band’s 1991-1993 Black Album world tour.

Delivering a total of ten concerts, nugs.net’s new Metallica series — The Black Box Archival Livestreams, as its called — is rolling out from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6 with a new concert livestreaming every Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The entries are being released in chronological order, kicking off with Metallica’s 1991 show in Graz, Austria, and ending with a 1993 performance in Tel Aviv, Israel. Between these, nugs.net subscribers will be treated to archival concerts that took place everywhere from California to Germany to Indonesia.

Each archival concert is available first as a livestream, and will then be part of nugs.net's extensive library of on-demand concert recordings. As with all nugs.net content, fans can expect high-quality video and audio from all ten of the archival Metallica recordings.

If you want to tune into the Black Box Archival Livestreams — or watch them on-demand after they air — you’ll need a subscription to nugs.net. Subscriptions start at $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year if billed annually, with the option to upgrade to a HiFi subscription for $24.99 a month or $249.99 a year. Both subscription tiers start with a seven-day free trial.

Besides the new Metallica Black Box series, nugs.net brings a massive library of live music content. Subscribers get access to regular concert live streams, on-demand archival concert video recordings, and over 250,000 live audio tracks. (Metallica alone has 674 concerts available on the service, for example). Read our full review of the live music streaming service here.

In addition to launching this new series of concerts with nugs.net, Metallica has been busy finalizing their upcoming 12th album, 72 Seasons, which is due out April 14. The band announced their global M72 Tour for the new project as well, which kicks off April 27 in Amsterdam. Pick up tickets to the M72 Tour on StubHub.com.

Metallica also recently dropped a limited-edition run of Wolverine boots under Metallica Scholars, the band’s non-profit workforce education foundation. Check out the heavy-duty Metallica x Wolverine boots here, and shop the full collaborative apparel collection here.