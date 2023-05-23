fbpixel
Book That Trip: The Cheapest Last-Minute Flights From All 50 States for Memorial Day Weekend

Because you'll never regret that vacation
best cheap flights for memorial day weekend
oneinchpunch / stock.adobe.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day weekend is a notoriously expensive time to travel — but there’s still time to plan a spontaneous and budget-friendly trip if you know where to look. To get you started on that impromptu getaway, we’ve curated the most competitively priced flights from each state. From music-filled weekend in Nashville, to a holiday in Miami, these flight deals promise a vacation you won’t regret (and neither will your wallet).

Buy Flights at Expedia

Editor’s Note: We searched online for the cheapest flight prices during our research, then followed up on travel sites including Expedia and Booking.com. The (mostly domestic) flight dates reflected below are May 25 to May 29 and, while these ticket prices were accurate at the time of research, they may not be accurate at the time of publication. 

Buy Flights at Booking.com

The Best Cheap Flights for Memorial Day Weekend

Whether you’re based in Iowa or New York City, we found 50 of the best flight deals for Memorial Day weekend below. Not seeing a destination or deal you’re hoping for? Try finding your flight on Expedia, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor. Pro tip: Book your hotel through one of the sites at the same time so you can get your stay reserved before they’re gone.

Buy HOTEL STAY AT TRIPADVISOR

Alabama

THE DESTINATION: Charlotte, North Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip flight from BHM to CLT for $416
BOOK HERE 

Alaska

THE DESTINATION: Seattle, Washington
THE DEAL: Round trip from ANC to SEA for $599 
BOOK HERE

Arizona

THE DESTINATION: Santa Ana, California
THE DEAL: Round trip from PHX to SNA for $108 
BOOK HERE

Arkansas

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee
THE DEAL: Round trip from XNA to BNA for $235 
BOOK HERE

California

THE DESTINATION: Salt Lake City, Utah
THE DEAL: Round trip from LAX to SLC for $198 
BOOK HERE

Colorado

THE DESTINATION: San Antonio, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from COS to SAT for $419 
BOOK HERE

Connecticut

THE DESTINATION: Durham, NC
THE DEAL: Round trip from BDL to RDU for $308 
BOOK HERE

Delaware

THE DESTINATION: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from ILG to FLL for $178
(Note: These dates are for May 25 to May 28.)
BOOK HERE

Florida

THE DESTINATION: Guatemala City, Guatemala
THE DEAL: Round trip from MIA to GUA for $310
(Note: We’re also seeing flights for $140 but you’d have to take two layovers.) 
BOOK HERE

Georgia

THE DESTINATION: New Orleans, Louisiana
THE DEAL: Round trip from ATL to MSY for $209 
BOOK HERE

Hawaii

THE DESTINATION: San Francisco, CA
THE DEAL: Round trip from HNL to SFO for $378 
BOOK HERE

Idaho

THE DESTINATION: Pullman, Washington
THE DEAL: Round trip from BOI to PUW for $296 
BOOK HERE

Illinois

THE DESTINATION: Boston, Massachusetts
THE DEAL: Round trip from ORD to BOS for $268
BOOK HERE

Indiana

THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from IND to MCO for $191
BOOK HERE

Iowa

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from DSM to DEN for $359 
BOOK HERE

Kansas

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from MCI to LAS for $294
BOOK HERE

Kentucky

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from CVG to DEN for $178
BOOK HERE

Louisiana

THE DESTINATION: Houston, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSI to IAH for $141
BOOK HERE

Maine

THE DESTINATION: Charleston, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from PWM to CHS for $373
BOOK HERE

Maryland

THE DESTINATION: Atlanta, Georgia
THE DEAL: Round trip from BWI to ATL for $288
BONUS DEAL: Round trip from BWI to SJU (San Juan, Puerto Rico for $406) 
BOOK HERE

Massachusetts

THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois
THE DEAL: Round trip from BOS to ORD for $336
BOOK HERE

Michigan

THE DESTINATION: San Juan, Puerto Rico
THE DEAL: Round trip from DTW to SJU for $297
BOOK HERE

Minnesota

THE DESTINATION: Valparaiso, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSP to VPS for $288
BOOK HERE

Mississippi

THE DESTINATION: Louisville, Kentucky 
THE DEAL: Round trip from JAN to SDF for $451
BOOK HERE

Missouri

THE DESTINATION: Miami, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from STL to MIA for $233
BOOK HERE

Montana

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $559
BOOK HERE

Nebraska

THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501
BOOK HERE

Nevada

THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501
BOOK HERE

New Hampshire

THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from MHT to MYR for $419
BOOK HERE

New Jersey

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee
THE DEAL: Round trip from EWR to BNA for $243
BOOK HERE

New Mexico

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from ABQ to LAS for $307
BOOK HERE

New York

THE DESTINATION: Savannah, Georgia
THE DEAL: Round trip from LGA to SAV for $278
BOOK HERE

North Carolina

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from RDU to LGA for $233
BOOK HERE

North Dakota

THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois
THE DEAL: Round trip from FAR to ORD for $278
BOOK HERE

Ohio

THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida 
THE DEAL: Round trip from CLE to MCO for $332
BOOK HERE

Oklahoma

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee 
THE DEAL: Round trip from OKC to BNA for $171
BOOK HERE

Oregon

THE DESTINATION: Minneapolis, Minnesota
THE DEAL: Round trip from PDX to MSP for $314
BOOK HERE

Pennsylvania

THE DESTINATION: Durham, North Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from PHL to RDU for $172
BOOK HERE

Rhode Island

THE DESTINATION: Jacksonville, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from PVD to JAX for $405
BOOK HERE

South Carolina

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from CHS to EWR for $131
BOOK HERE

South Dakota

THE DESTINATION: Austin, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from FSD to AUS for $389
BOOK HERE

Tennessee

THE DESTINATION: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
THE DEAL: Round trip from BNA to PHL for $135
BOOK HERE

Texas

THE DESTINATION: Monterrey, Mexico 
THE DEAL: Round trip from IAH to MTY for $192
BOOK HERE

Utah

THE DESTINATION: San Diego, California   
THE DEAL: Round trip from SLC to LAS for $159
BOOK HERE

Vermont

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from BTV to LGA for $188
BOOK HERE

Virginia

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from RIC to LAS for $288
BOOK HERE

Washington

THE DESTINATION: Los Angeles, CA
THE DEAL: Round trip from SEA to LAX for $295
BOOK HERE

West Virginia

THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from CRW to MYR for $486
BOOK HERE

Wisconsin

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSN to EWR for $279
BOOK HERE

Wyoming

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $530
BOOK HERE

