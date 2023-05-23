Book That Trip: The Cheapest Last-Minute Flights From All 50 States for Memorial Day Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day weekend is a notoriously expensive time to travel — but there’s still time to plan a spontaneous and budget-friendly trip if you know where to look. To get you started on that impromptu getaway, we’ve curated the most competitively priced flights from each state. From music-filled weekend in Nashville, to a holiday in Miami, these flight deals promise a vacation you won’t regret (and neither will your wallet).

Editor’s Note: We searched online for the cheapest flight prices during our research, then followed up on travel sites including Expedia and Booking.com. The (mostly domestic) flight dates reflected below are May 25 to May 29 and, while these ticket prices were accurate at the time of research, they may not be accurate at the time of publication.

The Best Cheap Flights for Memorial Day Weekend

Whether you’re based in Iowa or New York City, we found 50 of the best flight deals for Memorial Day weekend below. Not seeing a destination or deal you’re hoping for? Try finding your flight on Expedia, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor. Pro tip: Book your hotel through one of the sites at the same time so you can get your stay reserved before they’re gone.

Alabama

THE DESTINATION: Charlotte, North Carolina

THE DEAL: Round trip flight from BHM to CLT for $416

Alaska

THE DESTINATION: Seattle, Washington

THE DEAL: Round trip from ANC to SEA for $599

Arizona

THE DESTINATION: Santa Ana, California

THE DEAL: Round trip from PHX to SNA for $108

Arkansas

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee

THE DEAL: Round trip from XNA to BNA for $235

California

THE DESTINATION: Salt Lake City, Utah

THE DEAL: Round trip from LAX to SLC for $198

BOOK HERE

Colorado

THE DESTINATION: San Antonio, Texas

THE DEAL: Round trip from COS to SAT for $419

Connecticut

THE DESTINATION: Durham, NC

THE DEAL: Round trip from BDL to RDU for $308

Delaware

THE DESTINATION: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from ILG to FLL for $178

(Note: These dates are for May 25 to May 28.)

Florida

THE DESTINATION: Guatemala City, Guatemala

THE DEAL: Round trip from MIA to GUA for $310

(Note: We’re also seeing flights for $140 but you’d have to take two layovers.)

Georgia

THE DESTINATION: New Orleans, Louisiana

THE DEAL: Round trip from ATL to MSY for $209

Hawaii

THE DESTINATION: San Francisco, CA

THE DEAL: Round trip from HNL to SFO for $378

Idaho

THE DESTINATION: Pullman, Washington

THE DEAL: Round trip from BOI to PUW for $296

Illinois

THE DESTINATION: Boston, Massachusetts

THE DEAL: Round trip from ORD to BOS for $268

Indiana

THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from IND to MCO for $191

Iowa

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado

THE DEAL: Round trip from DSM to DEN for $359

Kansas

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada

THE DEAL: Round trip from MCI to LAS for $294

Kentucky

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado

THE DEAL: Round trip from CVG to DEN for $178

Louisiana

THE DESTINATION: Houston, Texas

THE DEAL: Round trip from MSI to IAH for $141

Maine

THE DESTINATION: Charleston, South Carolina

THE DEAL: Round trip from PWM to CHS for $373

Maryland

THE DESTINATION: Atlanta, Georgia

THE DEAL: Round trip from BWI to ATL for $288

BONUS DEAL: Round trip from BWI to SJU (San Juan, Puerto Rico for $406)

Massachusetts

THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois

THE DEAL: Round trip from BOS to ORD for $336

Michigan

THE DESTINATION: San Juan, Puerto Rico

THE DEAL: Round trip from DTW to SJU for $297

Minnesota

THE DESTINATION: Valparaiso, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from MSP to VPS for $288

Mississippi

THE DESTINATION: Louisville, Kentucky

THE DEAL: Round trip from JAN to SDF for $451

Missouri

THE DESTINATION: Miami, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from STL to MIA for $233

Montana

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado

THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $559

Nebraska

THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas

THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501

Nevada

THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas

THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501

New Hampshire

THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

THE DEAL: Round trip from MHT to MYR for $419

New Jersey

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee

THE DEAL: Round trip from EWR to BNA for $243

New Mexico

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada

THE DEAL: Round trip from ABQ to LAS for $307

New York

THE DESTINATION: Savannah, Georgia

THE DEAL: Round trip from LGA to SAV for $278

North Carolina

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York

THE DEAL: Round trip from RDU to LGA for $233

North Dakota

THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois

THE DEAL: Round trip from FAR to ORD for $278

Ohio

THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from CLE to MCO for $332

Oklahoma

THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee

THE DEAL: Round trip from OKC to BNA for $171

Oregon

THE DESTINATION: Minneapolis, Minnesota

THE DEAL: Round trip from PDX to MSP for $314

Pennsylvania

THE DESTINATION: Durham, North Carolina

THE DEAL: Round trip from PHL to RDU for $172

Rhode Island

THE DESTINATION: Jacksonville, Florida

THE DEAL: Round trip from PVD to JAX for $405

South Carolina

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York

THE DEAL: Round trip from CHS to EWR for $131

South Dakota

THE DESTINATION: Austin, Texas

THE DEAL: Round trip from FSD to AUS for $389

Tennessee

THE DESTINATION: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

THE DEAL: Round trip from BNA to PHL for $135

Texas

THE DESTINATION: Monterrey, Mexico

THE DEAL: Round trip from IAH to MTY for $192

Utah

THE DESTINATION: San Diego, California

THE DEAL: Round trip from SLC to LAS for $159

Vermont

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York

THE DEAL: Round trip from BTV to LGA for $188

BOOK HERE

Virginia

THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada

THE DEAL: Round trip from RIC to LAS for $288

Washington

THE DESTINATION: Los Angeles, CA

THE DEAL: Round trip from SEA to LAX for $295

West Virginia

THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

THE DEAL: Round trip from CRW to MYR for $486

Wisconsin

THE DESTINATION: New York, New York

THE DEAL: Round trip from MSN to EWR for $279

Wyoming

THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado

THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $530

