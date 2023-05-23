Book That Trip: The Cheapest Last-Minute Flights From All 50 States for Memorial Day Weekend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Memorial Day weekend is a notoriously expensive time to travel — but there’s still time to plan a spontaneous and budget-friendly trip if you know where to look. To get you started on that impromptu getaway, we’ve curated the most competitively priced flights from each state. From music-filled weekend in Nashville, to a holiday in Miami, these flight deals promise a vacation you won’t regret (and neither will your wallet).
Editor’s Note: We searched online for the cheapest flight prices during our research, then followed up on travel sites including Expedia and Booking.com. The (mostly domestic) flight dates reflected below are May 25 to May 29 and, while these ticket prices were accurate at the time of research, they may not be accurate at the time of publication.
The Best Cheap Flights for Memorial Day Weekend
Whether you’re based in Iowa or New York City, we found 50 of the best flight deals for Memorial Day weekend below. Not seeing a destination or deal you’re hoping for? Try finding your flight on Expedia, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor. Pro tip: Book your hotel through one of the sites at the same time so you can get your stay reserved before they’re gone.
Alabama
THE DESTINATION: Charlotte, North Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip flight from BHM to CLT for $416
BOOK HERE
Alaska
THE DESTINATION: Seattle, Washington
THE DEAL: Round trip from ANC to SEA for $599
BOOK HERE
Arizona
THE DESTINATION: Santa Ana, California
THE DEAL: Round trip from PHX to SNA for $108
BOOK HERE
Arkansas
THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee
THE DEAL: Round trip from XNA to BNA for $235
BOOK HERE
California
THE DESTINATION: Salt Lake City, Utah
THE DEAL: Round trip from LAX to SLC for $198
BOOK HERE
Editor’s picks
Colorado
THE DESTINATION: San Antonio, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from COS to SAT for $419
BOOK HERE
Connecticut
THE DESTINATION: Durham, NC
THE DEAL: Round trip from BDL to RDU for $308
BOOK HERE
Delaware
THE DESTINATION: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from ILG to FLL for $178
(Note: These dates are for May 25 to May 28.)
BOOK HERE
Florida
THE DESTINATION: Guatemala City, Guatemala
THE DEAL: Round trip from MIA to GUA for $310
(Note: We’re also seeing flights for $140 but you’d have to take two layovers.)
BOOK HERE
Georgia
THE DESTINATION: New Orleans, Louisiana
THE DEAL: Round trip from ATL to MSY for $209
BOOK HERE
Hawaii
THE DESTINATION: San Francisco, CA
THE DEAL: Round trip from HNL to SFO for $378
BOOK HERE
Idaho
THE DESTINATION: Pullman, Washington
THE DEAL: Round trip from BOI to PUW for $296
BOOK HERE
Illinois
THE DESTINATION: Boston, Massachusetts
THE DEAL: Round trip from ORD to BOS for $268
BOOK HERE
Indiana
THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from IND to MCO for $191
BOOK HERE
Iowa
THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from DSM to DEN for $359
BOOK HERE
Kansas
THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from MCI to LAS for $294
BOOK HERE
Kentucky
THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from CVG to DEN for $178
BOOK HERE
Related
Louisiana
THE DESTINATION: Houston, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSI to IAH for $141
BOOK HERE
Maine
THE DESTINATION: Charleston, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from PWM to CHS for $373
BOOK HERE
Maryland
THE DESTINATION: Atlanta, Georgia
THE DEAL: Round trip from BWI to ATL for $288
BONUS DEAL: Round trip from BWI to SJU (San Juan, Puerto Rico for $406)
BOOK HERE
Massachusetts
THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois
THE DEAL: Round trip from BOS to ORD for $336
BOOK HERE
Michigan
THE DESTINATION: San Juan, Puerto Rico
THE DEAL: Round trip from DTW to SJU for $297
BOOK HERE
Minnesota
THE DESTINATION: Valparaiso, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSP to VPS for $288
BOOK HERE
Mississippi
THE DESTINATION: Louisville, Kentucky
THE DEAL: Round trip from JAN to SDF for $451
BOOK HERE
Missouri
THE DESTINATION: Miami, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from STL to MIA for $233
BOOK HERE
Montana
THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $559
BOOK HERE
Nebraska
THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501
BOOK HERE
Nevada
THE DESTINATION: Dallas, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from OMA to DAL for $501
BOOK HERE
New Hampshire
THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from MHT to MYR for $419
BOOK HERE
New Jersey
THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee
THE DEAL: Round trip from EWR to BNA for $243
BOOK HERE
New Mexico
THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from ABQ to LAS for $307
BOOK HERE
New York
THE DESTINATION: Savannah, Georgia
THE DEAL: Round trip from LGA to SAV for $278
BOOK HERE
North Carolina
THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from RDU to LGA for $233
BOOK HERE
North Dakota
THE DESTINATION: Chicago, Illinois
THE DEAL: Round trip from FAR to ORD for $278
BOOK HERE
Ohio
THE DESTINATION: Orlando, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from CLE to MCO for $332
BOOK HERE
Oklahoma
THE DESTINATION: Nashville, Tennessee
THE DEAL: Round trip from OKC to BNA for $171
BOOK HERE
Oregon
THE DESTINATION: Minneapolis, Minnesota
THE DEAL: Round trip from PDX to MSP for $314
BOOK HERE
Pennsylvania
THE DESTINATION: Durham, North Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from PHL to RDU for $172
BOOK HERE
Rhode Island
THE DESTINATION: Jacksonville, Florida
THE DEAL: Round trip from PVD to JAX for $405
BOOK HERE
South Carolina
THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from CHS to EWR for $131
BOOK HERE
South Dakota
THE DESTINATION: Austin, Texas
THE DEAL: Round trip from FSD to AUS for $389
BOOK HERE
Tennessee
THE DESTINATION: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
THE DEAL: Round trip from BNA to PHL for $135
BOOK HERE
Texas
THE DESTINATION: Monterrey, Mexico
THE DEAL: Round trip from IAH to MTY for $192
BOOK HERE
Utah
THE DESTINATION: San Diego, California
THE DEAL: Round trip from SLC to LAS for $159
BOOK HERE
Vermont
THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from BTV to LGA for $188
BOOK HERE
Trending
Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour
That ‘Succession’ Funeral Episode Had a Killer Callback You Probably Missed
Texas Forced This Woman to Give Birth to a Stillborn Son. She’s Suing
Nick Jonas Says His 'Tragic' Kelsea Ballerini Guitar Solo at 2016 ACM Awards Sent Him to Therapy
Virginia
THE DESTINATION: Las Vegas, Nevada
THE DEAL: Round trip from RIC to LAS for $288
BOOK HERE
Washington
THE DESTINATION: Los Angeles, CA
THE DEAL: Round trip from SEA to LAX for $295
BOOK HERE
West Virginia
THE DESTINATION: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
THE DEAL: Round trip from CRW to MYR for $486
BOOK HERE
Wisconsin
THE DESTINATION: New York, New York
THE DEAL: Round trip from MSN to EWR for $279
BOOK HERE
Wyoming
THE DESTINATION: Denver, Colorado
THE DEAL: Round trip from BZN to DEN for $530
BOOK HERE
More News
-
-
These Brands Have the Best Memorial Day Sales We've Found Online
- MEMORIAL DAY DEALS
- By
-
Nike Releases Limited Run of 'Gold Mountain' Dunks to Celebrate AAPI Month
- FORTUNE AT YOUR FEET
- By
-
Memorial Day 2023 — These Are the Deal and Sale Trends We're Seeing
- MEMORIAL DAY DEALS
- By
-