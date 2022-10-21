Fans Think Meghan Trainor Is the Face of a Nun Costume at Spirit Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Trainor went viral this week after eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted the singer’s face promoting a nun costume at Spirit Halloween.

A fan on Twitter posted a photo of a “Nun Kit” featuring a model that beared an uncanny resemblance to Trainor. The singer further fueled the fan theory by replying to the tweet saying simply, “Yes. It’s me.”

But it turns out this is just a case of mistaken identity and Trainor is second to nun. The singer tells Rolling Stone that she was just kidding in her tweet and that she is definitely not the face of the Halloween costume… or any religious attire for that matter.

While the songbird’s devoted doppelgänger remains a mystery for now, the “Nun Kit” is still available for $8.99 through Spirit Halloween. Keep in mind the kit just gets you the headpiece and collar, not the full robe. Of course, you can find nun robes and plenty of other nun costumes on Amazon and on the Spirit Halloween site.

As for Trainor, the signer has a lot to celebrate this month, aside from Halloween. Her new album, Takin’ It Back, is now out, and while it features heartfelt ballads and pop/rock influences, the singer says there will also be tracks that throw back to the doo-wop sound on her debut album Title. “It’s like Title 2.0. It’s my old school,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this year, adding “The lyrics are stronger than ever, and it’s still a party.”